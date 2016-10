Eagle View Elementary fourth-grader Cassidy Wick, 10, recently competed at the Northern Blades Rising Stars Figure Skating Competition in Blaine on Sunday, Oct. 2, where she finished second in preliminary freeskate and third in preliminary jumps. She also finished fourth in both preliminary compulsory and preliminary spins. Wick is the daughter of Robert and Lynn Wick and is from Pequot Lakes. Lynn also serves as her coach.