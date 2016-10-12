North Stars lose twice

The Breezy Point North Stars lost a pair of North American Tier III junior hockey games over the weekend - falling to the Granite City Lumberjacks 4-2 on Friday, Oct. 7, and being edged by the Willmar Warhawks 5-4 on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Against the Lumberjacks, Nick Blanchette and Steve Kukla each scored in the third period while goaltender Bronson Moore had 25 saves in the loss.

Against the Warhawks, Tyler Larwood had two goals and Kukla and Austin Langworthy each had one while losing netminder Sam Moberg stopped 30 shots. Willmar rallied to win with three goals in the final period.

The North Stars are scheduled to host Rochester on Friday, Oct. 14, and then play at Rochester on Saturday, Oct. 15.