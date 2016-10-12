Cross country: Patriots 2nd at Mid-State meet

The Pequot Lakes cross country team saw both the boys and the girls finish second in Mid-State Conference meet in Park Rapids on Monday, Oct. 10.

The girls were led by Grace McGuire, who finished third overall with a time of 20:59.2. Sunshine Langworthy managed at 21:37.2 time and a sixth-place finish, while Kristin Skog finished eighth with a 22:09.2 run time.

The boys were paced by Tony Fitzer, whose 17:19.7 run time earned him a third-place finish.

Reid Pierzinski and Jacob Tschida also earned top-10 finishes, with times of 17:58.8 and 18:05.5, respectively.

The top 10 runners earned all-conference recognition.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 22, 2-Pequot Lakes 63, 3-Staples-Motley 88, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 105, 5-Crosby-Ironton 113, 6-Park Rapids 126, 7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 185

Individual winner: Aaron Johnson (DL) 17:11.5

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Tony Fitzer 17:19.7, 7-Reid Pierzinski 17:58.8, 10-Jacob Tschida 18:05.5, 16-Karl Brine-Doyle 18:34.0, 27-Cody Huss 19:22.7

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Staples-Motley 54, 2-Pequot Lakes 54, 3-Park Rapids 66, 4-Detroit Lakes 82, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 127, 6-Crosby-Ironton 140, 7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 163

Individual winner: Kira Sweeney (SM) 19:52.5

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Grace McGuire 20:59.2, 6-Sunshine Langworthy 21:37.2, 8-Kristin Skog 22:09.2, 12-Cassidy Chaney 22:48.7, 25-Rachel Friberg 23:57.4

PL Girls 6th, boys 7th in Perham

The teams finished the Perham Invite on Thursday, Oct. 6, with the girls in sixth place and the boys in seventh.

"(It was) a great day for running," coach Jeff Brever said in an email. "Almost everyone ran their fastest 5K ever."

Fitzer again led the boys, finishing 16th with a time of 16:51.76. Reid Pierzinski was close behind, finishing in 17:08.83 for 22nd place.

McGuire and Langworthy finished within a half-second of each other, finishing 13th and 14th respectively.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Bemidji 77, 2-Perham 80, 3-Detroit Lakes 80, 4-Moorhead 111, 5-Little Falls 114, 7-Pequot Lakes 160, 10-Wadena-Deer Creek 309, (19 teams)

Individual winner: Tyler Moore (LF) 15:57.81

Pequot Lakes results: 16-Tony Fitzer 16:51.76, 22-Reid Pierzinski 17:08.83, 26-Jacob Tschida 17:17.00, 47-Sam Person 17:60.93, 54-Karl Brine-Doyle 17:58.79, 66-Russell Pierzinski 18:19.02, 70-Cody Huss 18:32.56

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Perham 43, 2-Moorhead 99, 3-West Central 128, 4-United North Central 132, 5-Pelican Rapids 156, 6-Pequot Lakes 182, 12-Wadena-Deer Creek 300, 15-Little Falls 381 (16 teams)

Individual winner: Brynnan Covington (Perham) 19:05.34

Pequot Lakes results: 13-Grace McGuire 20:12.11, 14-Sunshine Langworthy 20:12.57, 32-Kristin Skog 20:45.06, 40-Cassidy Chaney 21:09.27, 89-Rachel Friberg 23:49.70, 98-Nicole Young 24:38.35, 104-Ellie Flaws 25:36.08