Tennis: Patriots win two, advance to semis

Submitted photo Alyssa Golden, left, Alex Stone and Abby Person show off their awards at the Patriots' banquet on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots tennis team advanced to the South Subsection 7-A semifinals on Monday, Oct. 11, after a 5-2 victory over the Pierz Pioneers.

"We were taking this match seriously because we knew Pierz had improved a lot since we had played them them early in the season," coach Monica Sergent said. "Their overall serving was the hardest velocity we had faced all season, so we struggled a little with that."

The Patriots earned a victory from all four of their singles competitors, with Alyssa Golden's No. 1 matchup with Pierz's Becky Langer being the only one not decided in straight sets.

The team's fifth point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Erin Bengtson and Morgan Mudgett, who were trailing 5-2 in their second set before coming back for the 7-5 victory.

Exhibition players Maddy Sherman, Elli Saxerud, and Carmen Cid also won their matches.

"We are hopeful and excited as a team as we look to the semifinals next week," Sergent said. "We know we will have to play our best tennis, but we believe we have a chance to do well."

Pequot Lakes will play Virginia in the Section 7-1A team tournament semifinals at Quad Cities Tennis For All at Virginia 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

The individual subsection competition will take place in Pierz Thursday, Oct. 13. Mallory Goerges and Alexis Lueck will represent the Patriots in singles competition, while Golden will team with Alex Stone and Cassidi Herrlich with Kayla Geike in doubles competition.

Pequot Lakes 5, Pierz 2

Singles

No. 1: Alyssa Golden (PL) def Becky Langer 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

No. 2: Mallory Goerges (PL) def Abby Athman 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Alex Stone (PL) def Kalyn Gritzmacher 6-2, 6-4

No. 4: Alexis Lueck (PL) def Abby Andrea 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Brittney Boser-Hannah Andrea (Prz) def Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett (PL) def Tori Fleischhacker-Magen Langer 6-2, 7-5

No. 3: Anessa Leidenfrost-Avy Lease (Prz) def Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer 6-3, 6-4

Patriots win 7-0 on Parents Night

"It was nice to get a clean sweep win on senior night," coach Monica Sergent said. "The entire team was focused and determined throughout the match."

Alyssa Golden and Mallory Goerges also picked up singles victories, with Goerges winning 6-1, 6-0.

Carmen Cid also won her exhibition singles match 6-0, 6-2.

The Patriots move to 5-1 in Mid-State Conference matches.

Pequot Lakes 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Singles

No. 1: Alyssa Golden (PL) def. Abby Westrum 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Mallory Goerges (PL) def. Madison Packer 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Alex Stone (PL) def. Corra Endres 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Alexis Lueck won by default

Doubles

No. 1: Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike (PL) def. Jess Rondestvedt-McKayla Woods 6-4, 1-6, 6-0

No. 2: Erin Bengston-Morgan Mudgett (PL) def. Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer (PL) def. Amber Moen-Kaitlynn Lane 6-2, 6-1

Patriots host year-end banquet

The Patriots hosted their annual year-end banquet on Thursday, Oct. 6.

After thanking the assistant coaches, volunteers, press and parents for their support, head coach Monica Sergent brought forward each member of her team to discuss their highlights and how they have improved throughout the season.

At the event, Alyssa Golden was named Team MVP, while Mallory Goerges earned the team's Hardest Worker Award.

Alex Stone - who had an overall record of 19-3 on the season - joined Abby Person in earning Academic All State honors.

Golden, Stone and Goerges earned all-conference honors, while Alexis Lueck was an honorable mention.

The senior doubles team of of Cassidi Herrlich and Kayla Geike also earned team honors, as Herrlich took home the Patriot Spirit Award and Geike earned Most Improved honors.

The team also earned an Academic Gold Award for the second consecutive year, with an average GPA of 3.77.