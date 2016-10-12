An admirable defensive effort of limiting Park Rapids to 83 totals yards of offense help the visiting Pequot Lakes Patriots football team defeat the Panthers 26-7 in Midwest Red Subdistrict action on Friday, Oct. 7.

Pequot Lakes spotted Park Rapids an early 7-0 lead, but the remainder of the game belonged to the Patriots, who assumed a 12-7 advantage before the opening quarter would end.

The Panthers opened the scoring midway through the opening period on Zach Severtson's fourth-down scoring run. On the next possession, Pequot Lakes was driving behind a 41-yard burst by Calvin Maske. Blake Lane capped the drive with a 10-yard scoring run. The Patriots grabbed the lead for good in the final seconds of the quarter when Max Tangen passed 56 yards to Austin Young, who made a nice catch over the defender to give the visitors a 12-7 edge. That would end the scoring for the first half.

The Patriots missed a scoring chance in the third period after Hunter Clement recovered a fumble at the Panthers' 22. Pequot Lakes moved deep into Panther territory, but the drive stalled on a failed fourth-down attempt.

Later in the third quarter, the Patriots increased their lead when Tangen ran a quarterback keeper for an eight-yard touchdown, plus Tangen's conversion run, to make it 20-7.

Pequot Lakes put the game away on a time-consuming 75-yard drive for the final points as Deven Psyck scored on an one-yard run with 3:02 remaining.

The Patriots, 2-3 in the subsection and 3-3 overall, are scheduled to play at Thief River Falls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Pequot Lakes 12 0 8 6—26

Park Rapids 7 0 0 0—7

First quarter

PR-Zach Severtson 13 run (Jarrett Johnson kick) 6:24

PL-Blake Lane 10 run (conversion failed) 5:28

PL-Austin Young 56 pass from Max Tangen (conversion failed) :33

Third quarter

PL-Tangen 8 run (Tangen run) 3:06

Fourth quarter

PL-Deven Psyck 1 run (conversion failed) 3:02

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PL 52-229, PR 27-50

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL 4-14-1-95, PR 4-18-0-33

Total offense: PL 324, PR 83

Individual leaders:

Rushing: PL-Blake Lane 17-83, Calvin Maske 6-62, Max Tangen 13-60, Deven Psyck 11-14 ; PR-Zach Severtson 8-33, Tristin Persons 9-32

Passing: PL-Max Tangen 4-14-1-95 ; PR-Jake Dickinson 4-13-0-33

Receiving: PL-Austin Young 1-56, Zach Sjoblad 2-30 ; PR-Jarrett Johnson 2-17, Persons 2-16