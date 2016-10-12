The Patriots volleyball team welcomed Corina Ruud back from an injury and the team improved to 13-4 overall of the season by sweeping both the Detroit Lakes Lakers at home on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and the Nevis Tigers on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Nevis.

In the win over the Lakers, Ruud had 12 kills and two blocks as the team posted 25-18, 25-23 and 25-17 victories. Clare Ganley add seven kills, five ace serves and nine digs in the contest.

In the Patriots' 25-21, 25-14 and 25-13 wins against the Tigers, Ruud hammered down 20 kills and added three digs while Quinn Kratochvil had 37 set assists and eight digs. Emily Stevens tallied 19 digs.

In the first game against Detroit Lakes, the score was tied at least nine times before the Patriots managed to pull away and secure the seven-point victory.

The Lakers fought for a 10-9 lead before a series of back-and-forths ended with an ace serve by Kratochvil and a 18-17 Patriot lead. Kills by Ruud, Karli Skog and Sam Littman - along with ace serves by Ganley and Britt Kratochvil - sealed the first victory of the night for the Patriots.

The second game saw the two teams tied at 19, but an Alie Johanneck kill gave the team a lead they would not give up.

The Patriots led for most of the third game, up 20-15 after a short run by the Lakers. Two ace serves by Skog and a Ganley kill put the Patriots up 23-15 with kills by Littman and Britt Kratochvil sealing the victory.

"They have four big hitters that go from 6 feet to 6-feet-3-inches, and two of them are just sophomores," coach Kate Dale said. "I think they had a little trouble with their passing and I think we wore them down in the last game. We did play pretty well and it was nice to have Corina back."

Detroit Lakes 18 23 17

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 1 ace serve, 15 digs

Taya Salminen 1 ace serve, 10 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 10 set assists, 2 ace serves, 9 digs

Karli Skog 12 set assists, 3 kills, 3 ace serves, 3 blocks, 5 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 1 set assist

Corina Ruud 12 kills 2 blocks

Clare Ganley 7 kills, 5 ace serves, 9 digs

Samantha Littman 2 kills, 3 ace serves, 2 blocks, 1 dig

Alie Johanneck 2 kills

Britt Kratochvil 4 kills, 1 dig

Nevis 21 14 13

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 1 set assist, 19 digs

Taya Salminen 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 17 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 37 set assists, 1 kill, 1 ace serve, 8 digs

Molly Dotty 1 set assist, 4 digs

Maria Rickard 1 dig

Karli Skog 3 set assists, 7 kills, 2 ace serves, 1 block, 13 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 1 dig, 1 set assist

Corina Ruud 20 kills, 3 digs

Clare Ganley 4 kills, 1 ace serve, 7 digs

Samantha Littman 7 kills, 5 digs

Alie Johanneck 1 kill

Britt Kratochvil 1 set assist, 7 kills, 2 ace serves, 13 digs

PL 3-1 in Blocktober Tourney

Corrina Ruud collected 37 kills, 10 blocks and two digs at the Fergus Falls Blocktober Fest Tournament where the Pequot Lakes Patriots went 3-1 and placed fourth Saturday, Oct. 8.

Karli Skog added 17 kills, 10 blocks, 31 digs, 10 set assists and two ace serves.

Pequot Lakes results

Pequot def. Warroad 2-0

Kittson County Central def. Pequot 2-0

Pequot def. East Grand Forks 2-0

Pequot def. Pelican Rapids 2-1

Pequot Lakes statistics

Taya Salminen 3 kills, 4 ace serves, 30 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 1 kill, 2 ace serves, 4 blocks, 10 digs, 65 set assists

Molly Dotty 3 digs

Alexia Rickard 1 dig

Karli Skog 17 kills, 2 ace serves, 10 blocks, 31 digs, 10 set assists

Sannah Lohmiller 1 ace serve, 4 digs, 2 set assists

Corina Ruud 37 kills, 10 blocks, 2 digs, 1 set assist

Clare Ganley 16 kills, 3 ace serves, 2 blocks, 15 digs

Samantha Littman 10 kills, 2 ace serves, 7 blocks, 16 digs

Britt Kratochvil 14 kills, 1 ace serve, 2 blocks, 14 digs

Mariah Rickard 1 ace serve, 29 digs, 6 set assists