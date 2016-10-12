Tigers boys 4th, girls INC at C-I Ranger Invite

The Tiger cross country teams ended the Crosby-Ironton Ranger Invite with the boys finishing third with a score of 89 and the three-runner girls team finishing with an incomplete, despite every Tiger girl finishing in the top 20.

The boys were led by Luke Downie, whose 18:23 finish earned him 17th place. Luke Sechser and Nick Ackerman were roughly a minute behind him, finishing 23rd and 24th, respectively.

Rounding out the top five for the boys were Josh Sechser and Marcus Lukanen, who finished 37th and 38th.

The girls team was led by Sidney Lodge, who finished 11th with a time of 21:50. Alexander Hoopman finished 15th with a 23:22 run time, and Shayna Moore finished 20th with a time of 25:04.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 18, 2-Crosby-Ironton 48, 3-Northland/Deer River 85, 4-Pine River-Backus 89

Individual winner: Matt Cherne (Brd) 16:46.6

Pine River-Backus results: 17-Luke Downie 18:23.9, 23-Luke Sechser 19:27.5, 24-Luke Ackerman 19:32.4, 37-Josh Sechser 20:21.7, 38-Marcus Lukanen 20:23.1, 40-Jason Cadwell 21:16.3, 44-Beau Broom 21:46.9

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 15, 2-Crosby-Ironton 49, 3-Northland/Deer River 76, inc-Pine River-Backus, Mille Lacs

Individual winner: Meritt Miller (Brd) 19:15.2

Pine River-Backus results: 11-Sidney Lodge 21:50.5, 15-Alexander Hoopman 23:22.2, 20-Shayna Moore 25:04.1