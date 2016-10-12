Dan-ecdotes: Erickson hopes to improve in final season

Pequot Lakes High School graduate Emily Erickson has devoted her life to hockey. Now in her final season of Division-I hockey, she hopes to continue improving her skills while making the most of her opportunity.

The Crosslake native recently began her senior season at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., where she will graduate in the spring with a degree in economics and entrepreneurship. In the first five games of her senior year, she has earned two goals and an assist.

"I have been playing since I was a little girl," Erickson said. "My mom used to joke that I was skating before I could walk ... I remember playing so much pond hockey growing up. Ever since I started playing, I knew it was the sport for me, and I knew playing in college was the pinnacle of that. Being here on a scholarship, for me, has been the pinnacle of anything I could have hoped for as a little girl."

Erickson - the daughter of David and Lisa Erickson - chose Union College in part for its academic reputation, as well as the opportunity to play Division-I hockey. She also enjoys the small, intimate setting of the college, as its campus of roughly 2,000 undergraduates "felt like home" to her.

She played for the Northern Lakes Lightning for her freshman and sophomore years of high school before spending the middle months of her junior and senior year playing for the North American Hockey Academy in Stowe, Vt. She credits her skills as a hockey player to her father, an alum of the Bemidji State University hockey team, and to Breezy Point Arena, an establishment she said built her into the athlete she is today.

"I can't tell you how many hours I have spent on that sheet of ice in my life," Erickson said. "That arena and the people I grew up with there will always have a special place in my heart ... Some of my best memories of hockey were on my 12U team. We went to state and I thought it was so cool. I still remember that team very well and some of those girls are still some of my closest friends."

Though hockey and school take up the bulk of her time, Erickson is also a member of the Union women's golf team. A hockey teammate of hers "recruited" her to play golf when possible, and she made the team in her freshman year. Due to her time on the ice, however, she is limited to playing a few tournaments right away in the fall semester and a few more in late spring.

"I never came to Union expecting to play golf, but that has been an extension of my experiences here," Erickson said. "It can be kind of a relief from hockey - it's a little more peaceful - and it takes up more of my time in the fall and then for sure in the spring when hockey is done."

Just five games into a lengthy hockey season, Erickson's most recent game saw her score two goals in a 4-2 victory over Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 8.

"I'm really excited for this year - more than most, actually," Erickson said. "Not only is it my senior year, but we have a lot of new faces. We're young, but with our recent coaching change, I can already tell this year is going to be different than the last three years."

Her offensive production is in line with her expectations as a leader on the team.

"I think I have a personal responsibility to have more of an impact offensively ... Our team needs to put up a lot more points this season, and I think I need to be a much bigger offensive threat," Erickson said. "That is my goal for the season."

"We have had some highs and lows (at Union) in our season, and I think that is how life goes," Erickson said. "Living in the moment and being a part of the process ... kind of carries over into life. You have to look ahead to next week or next year or even just tomorrow and be the best you can in that very moment. The rest will fall into place."

After some time in the workforce, Erickson hopes to return to the sport she loves in some capacity, ideally as a girls youth hockey coach, but she will take the lessons she learned from playing in New York, Vermont and the lakes area into her everyday life.

"(Playing college hockey) has probably been the biggest lesson and what I am most proud of," Erickson said. "The day I signed my (letter of intent) to play Division-I was what I had always dreamed it would be. It was the pinnacle of what I have worked for my whole life. Union is an unbelievable school and we have great support ... We travel to all the Ivy League Schools and we play a lot of the Big Ten schools. It is everything and more than I ever envisioned."