Tigers win homecoming match: Team goes 2-1 through the week

Bailey Wynn led the Pine River-Backus Tigers over the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 3-0 with 11 kills for the PR-B homecoming Friday, Oct. 7.

"Playing Walker was very fun, especially because we got to play in front of the whole school," commented Wynn. "As a team our biggest area of work is still our energy. We go through spells where we don't have any energy and it's during these spells that we don't play as a team."

Anna Felthous added eight kills and five blocks for the Tigers, and Annie Semmler put up 31 set assists, seven kills, and five blocks. The Tigers are 15-6 overall and 4-1 in the Northwoods Conference. They are next scheduled to travel to Blackduck for a Northwoods Conference matchup Thursday, Oct. 13, and will be participating in the Brainerd Volleyball Invitational Saturday, Oct. 15.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 22 24 16

Pine River-Backus 25 26 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 31 set assists, 11 digs, 7 kills, 5 blocks

Lindsey Tulenchik 1 kill, 1 block

Gabby Rainwater 8 digs, 6 kills, 4 ace serves

Bailey Wynn 1 set assist, 9 digs, 11 kills

Anna Downie 2 digs, 2 ace serves

Anna Felthous 2 digs, 8 kills, 5 blocks, 1 ace serve

Miah Hansen 1 dig, 6 kills, 1 block

Shelby Adkins 14 digs, 1 ace serve

Emma Mills 1 set assist, 2 digs

Riley Hirschey 1 set assist, 2 digs

Tigers Top Panthers

Miah Hansen led the Tigers with 10 kills, five blocks, five digs, and three ace serves to an easy victory over the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers 3-0 Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Tigers won by scores of 25-14, 25-11, and 25-9. Also aiding the Tigers were Semmler with 24 set assists, eight kills, and seven blocks, and Wynn and Gabby Rainwater each added seven kills.

Cass Lake-Bena 14 11 9

Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 24 set assists, 1 dig, 8 kills, 7 blocks

Lindsey Tulenchik 1 set assist, 4 kills

Gabby Rainwater 4 digs, 7 kills, 2 ace serves

Bailey Wynn 4 digs, 7 kills

Anna Downie 2 ace serves

Anna Felthous 1 set assist, 1 dig, 6 kills, 2 blocks

Miah Hansen 10 kills, 5 blocks, 3 ace serves

Olivia Adkins 2 digs

Emma Barchus 1 dig

Shelby Adkins 2 digs

Emma Mills 1 dig, 1 kill

Riley Hirschey 2 set assists, 2 digs

Tigers Fall to Sebeka

After winning the first game 25-20, the Tigers lost the next three 17-25, 17-25, and 20-25 to take the loss to the Sebeka Trojans Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Semmler led the Tigers with 34 set assists, seven kills, and eight blocks, Wynn finished with 13 kills and 14 digs, Hansen added 12 kills, and Rainwater aided with 10 kills and 16 digs.

Sebeka 20 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus 25 17 17 20

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 34 set assists, 5 digs, 7 kills, 1 ace serve, 8 blocks

Gabby Rainwater 16 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks

Bailey Wynn 14 digs, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

Anna Felthous 4 kills, 4 blocks

Miah Hansen 10 digs, 12 kills, 4 blocks

Vivian Bueckers 1 set assist, 1 dig, 1 kill, 2 blocks

Emma Barchus 1 dig

Shelby Adkins 16 digs

Riley Hirschey 10 digs