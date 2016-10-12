Search
    Tigers win homecoming match: Team goes 2-1 through the week

    By Ashley smith Today at 11:00 a.m.
    Miah Hansen tips the ball against Walker during PRB Homecoming Friday, Oct. 7. Ashley Smith/Echo Journal Correspondent

    Bailey Wynn led the Pine River-Backus Tigers over the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 3-0 with 11 kills for the PR-B homecoming Friday, Oct. 7.

    "Playing Walker was very fun, especially because we got to play in front of the whole school," commented Wynn. "As a team our biggest area of work is still our energy. We go through spells where we don't have any energy and it's during these spells that we don't play as a team."

    Anna Felthous added eight kills and five blocks for the Tigers, and Annie Semmler put up 31 set assists, seven kills, and five blocks. The Tigers are 15-6 overall and 4-1 in the Northwoods Conference. They are next scheduled to travel to Blackduck for a Northwoods Conference matchup Thursday, Oct. 13, and will be participating in the Brainerd Volleyball Invitational Saturday, Oct. 15.

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 22 24 16

    Pine River-Backus 25 26 25

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Annie Semmler 31 set assists, 11 digs, 7 kills, 5 blocks

    Lindsey Tulenchik 1 kill, 1 block

    Gabby Rainwater 8 digs, 6 kills, 4 ace serves

    Bailey Wynn 1 set assist, 9 digs, 11 kills

    Anna Downie 2 digs, 2 ace serves

    Anna Felthous 2 digs, 8 kills, 5 blocks, 1 ace serve

    Miah Hansen 1 dig, 6 kills, 1 block

    Shelby Adkins 14 digs, 1 ace serve

    Emma Mills 1 set assist, 2 digs

    Riley Hirschey 1 set assist, 2 digs

    Tigers Top Panthers

    Miah Hansen led the Tigers with 10 kills, five blocks, five digs, and three ace serves to an easy victory over the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers 3-0 Thursday, Oct. 6.

    The Tigers won by scores of 25-14, 25-11, and 25-9. Also aiding the Tigers were Semmler with 24 set assists, eight kills, and seven blocks, and Wynn and Gabby Rainwater each added seven kills.

    Cass Lake-Bena 14 11 9

    Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Annie Semmler 24 set assists, 1 dig, 8 kills, 7 blocks

    Lindsey Tulenchik 1 set assist, 4 kills

    Gabby Rainwater 4 digs, 7 kills, 2 ace serves

    Bailey Wynn 4 digs, 7 kills

    Anna Downie 2 ace serves

    Anna Felthous 1 set assist, 1 dig, 6 kills, 2 blocks

    Miah Hansen 10 kills, 5 blocks, 3 ace serves

    Olivia Adkins 2 digs

    Emma Barchus 1 dig

    Shelby Adkins 2 digs

    Emma Mills 1 dig, 1 kill

    Riley Hirschey 2 set assists, 2 digs

    Tigers Fall to Sebeka

    After winning the first game 25-20, the Tigers lost the next three 17-25, 17-25, and 20-25 to take the loss to the Sebeka Trojans Tuesday, Oct. 4.

    Semmler led the Tigers with 34 set assists, seven kills, and eight blocks, Wynn finished with 13 kills and 14 digs, Hansen added 12 kills, and Rainwater aided with 10 kills and 16 digs.

    Sebeka 20 25 25 25

    Pine River-Backus 25 17 17 20

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Annie Semmler 34 set assists, 5 digs, 7 kills, 1 ace serve, 8 blocks

    Gabby Rainwater 16 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks

    Bailey Wynn 14 digs, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

    Anna Felthous 4 kills, 4 blocks

    Miah Hansen 10 digs, 12 kills, 4 blocks

    Vivian Bueckers 1 set assist, 1 dig, 1 kill, 2 blocks

    Emma Barchus 1 dig

    Shelby Adkins 16 digs

    Riley Hirschey 10 digs

