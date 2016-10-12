Tigers edge Wolves in final minute

Lena Richards/Echo Journal Correspondent PR-B's Mitchell Wynn (38) looks to run to the outside in the Tigers game against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Pine River-Backus Tiger football team scored two passing touchdowns in the final 90 seconds to earn the homecoming victory over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Friday, Oct. 7.

"I thought we played amazingly," quarterback Spencer Richards said. "We overcame adversity, and I never doubted us for a second."

After a scoreless first quarter for both teams, the Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead when quarterback Spencer Richards found Trey Burgoyne for an 84-yard touchdown.

The Tigers controlled the ball throughout the second quarter - allowing the Wolves just 12 plays on offense - but went into halftime without scoring again.

The Wolves came out strong after the half, marching downfield in just five plays to tie the game at 8.

The Tiger offense was unable to gain ground in their next drive, and the long snap went over punter Evan Gravdahl's head to give the Wolves the ball on the PR-B 21-yard line. A few plays later, the Wolves scored on a field goal for an 11-8 lead.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley controlled much of the fourth quarter as well, scoring a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 9:30 left to put the Tigers in a 10-point deficit.

After forcing a Spencer Richards interception on the following drive, the Wolves responded with another field goal and a 21-8 lead.

The Tigers responded with Brenden Fenstermaker kick return of 65 yards, giving PR-B a first down on the Walker 19-yard line. Six plays later, Richards found Kiel Struss in the end zone for a touchdown. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion, the Tigers found themselves down by 7 with 1:15 left in the game.

An onside kick by Cody France bounced out of the hands of the Wolves and was recovered by the Tigers, leading to an eruption of cheers from the PR-B bench as well as the bleachers.

The Tigers' next three plays saw them gain just two yards. A 4th-and-8 deep pass by Richards fell incomplete, but the Wolves were flagged for pass interference, giving PR-B a new set of downs on the Walker 14-yard line.

After three consecutive incomplete passes, Richards found Burgoyne for another touchdown. Running back Mitchell Wynn was able to lumber his way into the end zone for two points and the victory.

"I thought we played a pretty good first half, but we made a number of mental errors during the second, third and fourth quarters," coach Tom Demars said. "I was kind of frustrated for a while, but to have things end the way they did ... We kept telling them to play until the last whistle, and they sure came through tonight."

Richards completed 10 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns while throwing one interception. Burgoyne led the receiving corps with 118 receiving yards while Wynn and Bryce Wolske combined for 92 yards.

The 6-0 Tigers will travel to Pillager for a 7 p.m. game Friday, Oct. 14.

"We have to focus on being physical and dominating the line," Richards said. "They were beating us for a while there. If we can dominate there and clean up our passing game, I think we are in for a good year."

WHA 0 0 11 10—21

PR-B 0 8 0 14—22

Second quarter

PRB-Trey Burgoyne 84 pass from Spencer Richards (Richards run) 10:39

Third quarter

WHA-Carter Opheim 6 pass from Kevin Smith (pass good) 9:35

WHA-Edgar Anderson 22 field goal 5:05

Fourth quarter

WHA-Phil Kangas 8 run (Anderson kick) 9:30

WHA-Anderson 27 field goal 2:20

PRB-Kiel Struss 1 pass from Richards (pass fail) 1:15

PRB-Burgoyne 14 pass from Richards (Mitchell Wynn run) 0:24

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PRB 37-128, WHA 34-150

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 10-20-1-169, WHA 10-17-1-94

Total offense: PRB 287, WHA 244

Individual leaders

Rushing: PRB-Wynn 12-61, Bryce Wolske 4-31

Passing: PRB-Richards 10-20-1-169

Receiving: PRB-Burgoyne 3-118

Sub: PRB 4-0. Overall: PRB 6-0. Next: Pine River-Backus at Pillager 7 p.m. Friday.