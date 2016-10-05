Cross Country: Patriot boys 3rd at Swain Invite

The Pequot Lakes boys cross country managed to earn a third-place finish among 34 teams at the Swain Invite in Duluth on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The girls team, on the other hand, earned a 16th-place finish out of 32 teams, ending with a team score of 442.

The boys were led by Tony Fitzer, who finished 12th overall with a time of 17:16. Teammates Reid Pierzinski and Jacob Tschida were within 30 seconds of that time, finishing 18th and 23rd, respectively.

"The boy's have a deep roster," coach Jeff Brever said. "Runners four through nine are all within about 40 seconds of each other every race. Tony Fitzer continues to lead the Patriots with Reid Pierzinski about 15 seconds behind Tony and Jacob Tschida behind Reid. Marty Fitzer and Karl Brine-Doyle have solidified the four and five spot. Russell Pierzinski, Sam Person, Cody Huss and Sean Ryan continue to fight for the remaining two spots positions. It's great to have depth as athletes are continually competing in practice for a varsity position."

The Patriot girls were led by freshman Sunshine Langworthy, who finished 13th with a time of 20:35. Grace McGuire was second for the Patriots with a time of 20:47, finishing 15th overall.

"Sunshine continues to get stronger every race and every day at practice," Brever said. "She has dropped over two minutes since her first race in Brainerd ... Grace has been our number one runner for the past four meets and continues to be consistent and finishes near the front of every race."

Boys results

Team scores: (34 teams) 1-Perham 58, 2-Mora 79, 3-Pequot Lakes 176, 4-Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin 187, 5-Lake City 188, 24-Wadena-Deer Creek 625

Individual winner: Carl Kozlowski (Lake City) 16:22

Pequot Lakes results: 12-Tony Fitzer 17:16, 18-Reid Pierzinski 17:31, 23-Jacob Tschida 17:44, 65-Karl Brine-Doyle 18:34, 69-Russell Pierzinski 18:36, 100-Sam Person 19:05, 121-Cody Huss 19:20

Girls results

Team scores: (32 teams) 1-Perham 93, 2-Trinity School at River Ridge 161, 3-Mora 176, 4-Proctor 178, 5-United North Central 186, 16-Pequot Lakes 442, 25-Wadena-Deer Creek 607

Individual winner: Tierney Wolfgram (Math and Science) 18:24

Pequot Lakes results: 13-Sunshine Langworthy 20:35, 15-Grace McGuire 20:47, 84-Cassidy Chaney 22:41, 171-Rachel Friberg 25:17, 195-Eloise Gitchell 27:21