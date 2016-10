Deep Portage to host free sight in rifle program

Deep Portage will host a Sight in Your Rifle program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

This program is free and open to the public. Do not bring handguns.

Call Deep Portage at 218-682-2325 or email portage@uslink.net for additional information. Deep Portage is located 10 miles east of Hackensack, off Cass County Road 46. Visit the website at www.deep-portage.org.