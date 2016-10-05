Detroit Lakes holds off Patriots 34-25

Cameron Erb rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns as the Detroit Lakes Lakers held off the injury-plagued Pequot Lakes Patriots in a Midwest Red Subdistrict football game on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Lakers assumed a 27-7 lead before the Patriots rallied in the second half to pull within two points. Detroit Lakes eventually held on to improve to 4-1 overall while Pequot Lakes fall to 2-3.

The Lakers struck first on Erb's touchdown run, but the Patriots tied it 7-7 before the first quarter would end on Max Tangen's 52-yard pass to Zach Sjoblad.

Detroit Lakes returned a pass interception to the Pequot Lakes' 18, leading to Ben Boomgarden's touchdown run. The Lakers struck again late in the first half when Tanner Doppler grabbed a deflected pass and rambled 62 yards to make it 21-7 at intermission.

Detroit Lakes extended the lead to 27-7 in the third quarter when they started a drive around midfield, and moved into score on Erb's 8-yard carry.

The Patriots were shorthanded in the backfield with fullback Calvin Maske injured, and starting tailback Nathan Trout wearing street clothes after being hurt earlier this season. But they didn't give up.

Pequot Lakes rallied behind the running of Deven Psych, who scored from 20 yards out to cut the deficit to 27-13 late in the third period. The Patriots tallied again early in the fourth quarter when Psych raced in from five yards out with 8:16 remaining. Pequot Lakes quickly cut the deficit to 27-25 when Tangen connected with Austin Young on a 58-yard touchdown pass with 2:44 left. The Patriots missed a chance to tie it when the two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

The Lakers delivered the final dagger when Erb broke through the middle on first down and raced 78 yards for the final points in the 34-25 win.

"We made some mental mistakes and had a lot of big penalties," said Pequot Lakes head coach Chip Lohmiller, "but even with our injuries, we gave it our best effort. Deven (Psych) ran well and Max (Tangen) passed for almost 200 yards even with his bad shoulder. We were right in there until the end."

The Patriots play at Park Rapids on Friday, Oct. 7.

Detroit Lakes 7 14 6 7—34

Pequot Lakes 7 0 6 12—25

First quarter

DL-Cameron Erb 2 run (Zane Freeman kick) 2:21

PL-Zach Sjoblad 52 pass from Max Tangen (Conrad Nagy kick) 1:02

Second quarter

DL-Ben Boomgarden 12 run (Freeman kick) 8:37

DL-Tanner Doppler 62 pass from Jackson Haire (Freeman kick) 1:24

Third quarter

DL-Erb 8 run (kick blocked) 7:19

PL-Deven Psych 20 run (pass failed) 2:23

Fourth quarter

PL-Psych 5 run (pass failed) 8:16

PL-Austin Young 58 pass from Tangen (pass failed) 2:44

DL-Erb 78 run (Freeman kick) 2:27

Team statistics:

Rushes-yards: PL 39-78, DL 35-298

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL 10-20-2-196, DL 4-8-83

Total offense: PL 59-274, DL 43-331

Individual leaders:

Rushing: PL-Deven Psych 12-89, Blake Lane 19-40, Calvin Maske 1-3, Luke Schmokel 1-3, Max Tangen 4-(-34), Team 1-(-23) ; DL- Cameron Erb 10-135, Ben Nordmark 6-36, jackson Haire 7-10, Ben Boomgaarden 9-77, Carson Tunheim 1-7, Tanner Doppler 1-(-1), team 1-(-9)

Passing: PL-Tangen 10-20-196 ; DL-Haire 4-8-85

Receiving: PL-Austin Young 6-98, Zach Sjoblad 2-66, Maxx Schindel 1-24, Pysch 1-(-2); DL-Dopper 2-63, Jacob Bettcher 1-6, Kai McLeod 1-14