North Stars sweep New Ulm

The Breezy Point North Stars swept the New Ulm Steel in a pair of North American Tier III junior hockey games over the weekend.

The North Stars triumphed 3-1 on Saturday, Oct. 1, as Steven Kukla scored twice and Tyler Larwood and Andrew Heckaman each had two assists. Breezy Point assumed a 2-0 advantage in the second period as Kukla and Josh Laven each scored. New Ulm answered with a goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 after two periods before the North Stars added a power-play goal by Kukla in the third period.

Winning goaltender Bronson Moore had 38 saves while three Steel netminders combined for 30 saves.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Larwood and Austin Langworthy tallied to tie the game 2-2 going into the third period. Laven's goal just 20 seconds into the final period gave Breezy Point the lead before New Ulm tied it three minutes later. The North Stars netted the winning goal at 13:21 when Cyril Nagurski scored for the 4-3 win.

Moore turned aside 43 shots while losing netminder Jon Albers had 21 saves.

Breezy Point is on the road to play the Granite City Lumberjacks on Friday, Oct. 7, and then the Willmar Warhawks on Saturday, Oct. 8.