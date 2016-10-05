Inside the Outdoors: Of Mice, and More Mice

I'm sure it's no more than rumor that John Steinbeck's celebrated novel Of Mice and Men began as an essay on mouse-proofing the family cabin. You know how it is once rumors get started. Obviously, Steinbeck knew where the money was, and came out way ahead by writing an enduring, if controversial, piece of American literature.

But that's not to say there isn't merit in giving some deserved attention to the reliable autumn phenomenon encountered by those who have cabins, or who simply live in rural areas. This is the time of year when deer mice and white-footed mice seem most active in their search for snug winter quarters. At least it seems that way to us, based on the frequency of our removing luckless mice from the traps we set in the family cabin, nestled between Norway pines and birches on the shore of a lake here in North Central Minnesota.

Over the last month, with each of our visits — once or twice weekly — we've had to muster a "mouse removal detail." Trap and mouse are carried out to the de facto cemetery, the cabin's brush pile where lawn trimmings and fallen branches are deposited. If we're ambitious, we turn over a spade's worth of earth with a shovel and cover the furry corpse beneath it; not out of reverence so much as to avoid any chance of our Labrador catching one of the diseases for which mice are carriers. Fortunately Bella seems to have little interest in mice to begin with. They don't bounce or float, and thus have little usefulness in retrieving.

The most unnerving thing about the removal process is the fact that the little critters have large, glossy eyes out of all proportion to their body, and no eyelids. As a result, no matter how recent or how long since that trap spring pinned them in a death grip, they always seem to be staring you right in the face with those huge but sightless eyes. If rigor mortis has not yet set in, you half expect them to spring to life and make a dash for it when you pull back the spring to release them.

As unnerving as they are to look into, there is evolutionary purpose in those huge mouse eyes. Camera buffs know that there is a direct relationship between the size of glass elements in a camera lens and its ability to gather light. Generally speaking, the larger the lens the more light it gathers, and therefore the greater its ability to capture images on film or digitally in low-light conditions. Since mice do much of their active living in low light or in darkness, all the more valuable are those eyes that protrude so prominently from their little faces, like a large light-gathering lens mounted on a camera.

Besides having great ability to see things in low light, these two most common of Minnesota mice are experts at crawling through tight spaces. As plump as their fur makes them seem, mice can pretty much get through any space their tiny skull can pass through. They remind me of cave explorers who can contort their bodies, control their breathing, and otherwise "skinny" themselves when confronted with a narrow passage that would stop most of us in our tracks with a case of claustrophobia.

On one level mice are an annoyance. They get into our food supplies, leave untidy little black "calling cards" to let us know they visited, build nests in furniture or other place they're unwanted, and chew up upholstery or even electrical wiring. Of course, from their perspective it's a case of our interposing our dwellings and garages and boats and vehicles in places where they happened to be living first.

Unfortunately for them, as top predators we're in a better position to do something about them than they are to do something about us. Between traps and poisons and our house cats, we definitely have the upper hand. Their defense is not intelligence or power, but in being prolific; strength in numbers, as it were. That's why when I de-mouse a trap on Thursday there is likely to be another in the same trap on Saturday. Whereas some species seem able to communicate danger to others of their kind, mice — based on the evidence I've seen — seem not to. Perhaps the demise of one is not so much as loss as it is a thinning of competition for food and nesting sites.

Though we associate "mouse" with "house," mice actually serve a much more valuable purpose in the wild, where they are a prolific part of the base of the food chain that feeds predators above them. Predators like hawks, owls, foxes, coyotes, and even an occasional timber wolf; northern pike, bass and trout, too, should a hapless mouse find itself having to make a swim for it. The wooden Creek Chub Mouse in my tackle box, and the deer-hair mouse in my fly box, testify to the fact that this happens to mice more often than one might think.

Humans may not agree, but "more mice" is a good thing for the many creatures who find them a dependable item on their menu.