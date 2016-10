Friends and 2015 Pequot Lakes graduates Caitie Ryan, left, and Jackie Brine-Doyle - former teammates on the Patriot cross country team - met as rivals at the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 24. Brine-Doyle now runs cross country and track for St. Catherine University in St. Paul, while Ryan now runs for the University of St. Thomas, also in St. Paul.