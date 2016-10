The Lakeshore Conservation Club will host sight-in for hunters from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30.

This is free to club members and $5 per gun for non-members

The event is held for hunters to sight-in their firearms before the deer season starts. Volunteers are sought.

For more information, contact the Lakeshore Conservation Club at 218-963-4003 or visit www.lakeshoregunclub.com.