Pequot sweeps W-DC

Pequot Lakes Patriot Alyssa Golden returns the ball in the singles match with Wadena-Deer Creek's Abby Westrum Monday in Pequot Lakes. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch

PEQUOT LAKES—Alex Stone scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles and Mallory Goerges only dropped one game as the Pequot Lakes Patriots blanked the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 7-0 Monday in Mid-State Conference action.

Pequot swept the doubles and picked up singles victories from Alyssa Golden and Alexis Lueck.

Pequot Lakes 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Singles

No. 1: Alyssa Golden (PL) def. Abby Westrum 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Mallory Goerges (PL) def. Madison Packer 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Alex Stone (PL) def. Corra Endres 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Alexis Lueck won by default

Doubles

No. 1: Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike (PL) def. Jess Rondestvedt-McKayla Woods 6-4, 1-6, 6-0

No. 2: Erin Bengston-Morgan Mudgett (PL) def. Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer (PL) def. Amber Moen-Kaitlynn Lane 6-2, 6-1

Conference: PL 5-1, WDC . Overall: PL 14-6, WDC . Next: Park Rapids at Pequot Lakes 4:15 p.m. Tuesday; Wadena-Deer Creek at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Triangular: WDC vs. LPGE 3 p.m., WDC vs. Parkers Prairie 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Staples-Motley 6, Perham 1

NEW YORK MILLS—Izabella Edin did not lose a game in No. 1 singles for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 6-1 Mid-State Conference win over the Perham Yellowjackets Monday.

Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe, Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite and Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams won their doubles matches and Sam Schimpp won No. 3 singles for the Cardinals, who were claimed champions of the Mid-State Conference with the win.

Staples-Motley 6, Perham 1

Singles

No. 1: Izabella Edin (S-M) def. Makayla Melvin 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Brianna Schwantz (P) def. Ashley Smith 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Kelsi Peterson (S-M) def. Michelle Swyter 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Sam Schimpp (S-M) def. Jade Lenius 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (S-M) def. Josie Beachy-Mallory Weber 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-0

No. 2: Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite (S-M) def. Elle Birkeland-Kiera Radniecki 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams (S-M) def. Caitlin Moulzolf-Johanna Winkels 7-6 (7-1), 6-1

Conference: SM 6-0. Overall: SM 13-5. Next: Minnewaska at Staples-Motley 4 p.m. Tuesday.