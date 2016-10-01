Lakers hold off late Patriot charge

Recommended for you

Next: Pequot Lakes at Park Rapids 6 p.m. Friday

PEQUOT LAKES—Max Tangen could find no fault with how his team persevered.

The senior quarterback fought off tears of physical pain and tears from disappointment as his Pequot Lakes Patriots fell 34-25 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Friday in a Midwest Red Subdistrict game.

Pequot found itself in an early hole as the Lakers scored 14 second quarter points to build a 21-7 halftime edge. Pequot's first half could best be described as chaotic as key players like junior linebacker and fullback Calvin Maske left with injury. Starting tailback Nathan Traut didn't even dress leaving the Patriots shorthanded in the backfield.

The Lakers took advantage and accumulated 177 yards of offense in the first half and held Pequot to just 70. On third and 18 with 1:27 left in the opening half, DL quarterback Jackson Haire hit Tanner Doppler for a 62-yard touchdown to take the two-touchdown advantage into the break.

"We were just trying to find guys to plug in and make a team out there," said Pequot Lakes head coach Chip Lohmiller. "We're battling so many injuries right now and we're nowhere near close to getting healthy.

"But we kept shooting ourselves in the foot in that first half with penalties and turnovers."

Detroit Lakes took its first possession of the second half and went 53 yards on five plays to build a 27-7 lead. But then, for absolutely no reason, the tide switched and Pequot dominated.

On the Patriots next drive it marched 60 yards on 10 plays capped off by a Deven Psych 20-yard touchdown run. Psych, who battled fumble problems in last week's loss to Perham, had no problem gaining 89 yards on 12 carries. The junior back scored his second touchdown of the game to start the fourth quarter from 5 yards out to make the score 27-19.

"Our jumbo formation was working and we just ran the ball where they weren't," said Tangen. "Once they all came into the box we just passed it."

After a Pequot unsportsmanlike penalty gave DL great starting position on its next possession, the Patriots defense stiffened and forced a loss on downs at their own 23. Seven plays later Tangen, who was 10-of-20 for 196 yards and two scores, hit Austin Young for a 58-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-25.

"The corner fell down and Austin was just standing wide open," said Tangen. "I just got the ball there."

The two-point conversion to tie the game failed, but with 2:44 remaining, hope still lingered.

That was until Cameron Erb busted through the line of scrimmage and sprinted 78 yards for his third touchdown and the game's final score.

"Each time they broke off a big score it was a mental breakdown on our part," said Lohmiller. "On that last touchdown we had one lineman who thought it was a base call and the other lineman thought it was something else and we basically made that hole for them.

"But I give our team credit. We have guys playing hurt. Max can't throw it deep because he's so hurt and we have other guys who are playing beat up, but we had a chance."

Erb finished with 135 yards on just 10 carries for the Lakers, who improved to 4-1. Pequot dropped its second straight game with both coming at home.

"We have to get some healthy players," Tangen said. "We just don't have the numbers. We need to work hard. I'm very impressed with the effort out of the guys that finished the game. I mean, a lot of guys are battling injuries and we worked our butts off tonight."

Detroit Lakes 7 14 6 7—34

Pequot Lakes 7 0 6 12—25

First quarter

DL-Cameron Erb 2 run (Zane Freeman kick) 2:21

PL-Zach Sjoblad 52 pass from Max Tangen (Conrad Nagy kick) 1:02

Second quarter

DL-Ben Boomaarden 12 run (Freeman kick) 8:37

DL-Tanner Doppler 62 pass from Jackson Haire (Freeman kick) 1:24

Third quarter

DL-Erb 8 run (kick blocked) 7:19

PL-Deven Psych 20 run (pass failed) 2:23

Fourth quarter

PL-Psych 5 run (pass failed) 8:16

PL-Austin Young 58 pass from Tangen (pass failed) 2:44

DL-Erb 78 run (Freeman kick) 2:27

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PL 39-78, DL 35-298

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL 10-20-2-196, DL 4-8-83

Total offense: PL 59-274, DL 43-331

Individual leaders

Rushing: PL-Deven Psych 12-89, Blake Lane 19-40, Calvin Maske 1-3, Luke Schmokel 1-3, Max Tangen 4-(-34), Team 1-(-23) ; DL- Cameron Erb 10-235, Ben Nordmark 6-36, jackson Haire 7-10, Ben Boomgaarden 9-77, Carson Tunheim 1-7, Tanner Doppler 1-(-1), team 1-(-9)

Passing: PL-Tangen 10-20-196 ; DL-Haire 4-8-85

Receiving: PL-Austin Young 6-98, Zach Sjoblad 2-66, Maxx Schindel 1-24, Pysch 1-(-2); DL-Dopper 2-63, Jacob Bettcher 1-6, Kai McLeod 1-14