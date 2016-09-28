Tennis: Patriots fall to S-M, sweep C-I

Pequot's Alexis Lueck took both her sets to win at No. 4 singles, Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer also took both of their sets to win at No. 3 doubles and Mallory Goerges won at No. 2 singles.

"Although we lost 3-4, we played really well as a team," coach Monica Sergent said. "Mallory Goerges had a three set win at No. 2 singles, Alexis Lueck dominated at No. 4 singles, and Alex Stone battled over two hours before conceding the third set at three singles. Our No. 1 doubles team of Cassidi Herrlich/Kayla Geike played their best match of the season and just came up a little short in the third set ... A lot of great tennis was played. The girls certainly gave 100-percent effort."

Staples-Motley 4, Pequot Lakes 3

Singles

No. 1: Izabella Edin (SM) def. Alyssa Golden 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Mallory Goerges (PL) def. Ashley Smith 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

No. 3: Kelsi Peterson (SM) def. Alex Stone 7-6(3-7), 4-6, 6-1

No. 4: Alexis Lueck (PL) def. Sam Schimpp 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1:Claire Wolhowe-Lexi Johnson (SM) def. Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike 6-2, 6-7, 6-3

No. 2:Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite (SM) def. Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett 1-6, 7-6(7-2), 6-0

No. 3:Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer (PL) def. Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams 6-4, 6-4

Patriots 7, C-I 0

Alex Stone improved her season record to 17-3 for the Pequot Lakes Patriots, who swept the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 7-0 Tuesday in a Mid-State Conference match.

Every match was decided in straight sets for the Patriots.

"This was an important match because C-I is in both our conference and our section," Sergent said. "We had to really emphasize focus beforehand due to all of the homecoming activities this week. However, the girls came through and competed in a strong manner at every position.

"Alyssa Golden was very consistent at No. 1 singles. Abby Person clinched her first varsity win at No. 4 singles. Cassidi and Kayla avenged a No. 1 doubles loss from the Mid-State tournament with a win in two straight sets. Courtney Boller and Madeline Sherman won a hard fought match at three doubles."

The Patriots are now 12-6 overall, with a 3-1 conference record.

Pequot Lakes 7, Crosby-Ironton 0

Singles

No. 1: Alyssa Golden (P) def. Shelain Lewis 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Mallory Goerges (P) def. Whitney Haukos 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Alex Stone (P) def. Loren Sablan 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Abby Person (P) def. Jordyan Millsop 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike (P) def. Sage Stangel-Katelyn Norwood 6-4, 6-2

No. 2: Alexis Lueck-Erin Bengston (P) def. Megan Nephew-Kyja Lindahl 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Courtney Boller-Madeline Sherman (P) def. Sommer Popkes-Hillary Holmvig 6-4, 6-4

Conference: PL 4-1. Overall: PL 12-6.