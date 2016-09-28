Pequot Lakes Diamond Club golf scramble held

Submitted PhotoPlayers and helpers at the Pequot Lakes Diamond Club fundraiser golf tournament included, from left, Mike Hepola, Jon Kotaska, Matt Erickson, Joshua Grewe, Jed Klein and Nick Kotaska.

The second annual Pequot Lakes Diamond Club Golf Scramble was held Sunday, Sept. 18, at The Preserve Golf Course with 11 teams participating.

First place overall gross score went to Kevin Wendt, Craig Kunde, Tracey Manton and Ryan Horner with a 60, while first place in the second flight was won by Greg Lillquist, Kade Vershey, Trent Carr and Art Swanstrom with a 65.

The following individuals won hole prizes: Longest putt, Greg Lillquist; longest drive, Lindsay Kirk; closest to the pin, Art Swanstrom and Terry Brasel; and putting contest, Jason Roepke.

Organizers thank hole sponsors and others who helped with the fundraiser.

Funds raised from this event will go toward baseball equipment, field improvements and tournament entry fees for traveling youth baseball teams in Pequot Lakes.

The third annual event is tentatively planned for Sept. 17, 2017.