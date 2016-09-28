Golf Results

The Whitefish Men's Golf League played their event on Tuesday, September 20, which was an "If Only" individual event.

The winners were:

First Flight:

First Place: Bob Beatty; Second Place: Steve Ogren; Third Place: Bill Johander

Second Flight:

First Place: Mike Einan; Second Place: Jim Rauenhorst; Third Place: Gary Amundson

Third Flight:

First Place: Bill McKee; Second Place: Mike Carnahan; Third Place: Duane Ambuehl

Long Putt No. 1: Bil Anderson

Long Putt No. 10: Jerry Moore

Closest to the Pin No. 12: Mike Carnahan

Crosswoods Men's League

Sept. 20

First place - Sunrise: Don Christner, Gary Hein, Jeff Helland, Loyal Meech.

First place - Sunset: Don Rother, Jim Fraser, Jim Mateyka, John Ritter.

Second place - Sunrise: Gordy Wagner, Joe Hauglie, Bill Herrick, Jim Wiesner.

Second place - Sunset: Gary Chesner, John Pribyl, Doug Steck, Bob Eng.

Closest to the Pin: Jerry Martin, John Jensen, Jack Krasky, Jim Fraser.

Longest putt: Gene Guthmueller, Troy Christner.

Individual low net - Sunrise: Joe Hauglie - Net 30

Individual low net - Sunset: Jack Krasky - Net 28

Player of the Day: Don Rother - Net 64

Low gross round: Joe Hauglie - Gross 77

Sept. 22

First place - Sunset: Troy Christner, Casey McChesney, Bob Eng, Mic Tchida.

First place - High Noon: Jerry Martin, Charlie Peterson, Gary Hein.

Second place - Sunset: Dave Branum, Ray Elie, Dave Schrupp, Terry Nygaard.

Second place - High Noon: Troy Christner, Casey McChesney, Bob Eng, Mic Tchida.

Closest to the Pin: Gary Villella (hole-in-one), Ernie Byerly, Charlie Peterson, Loyal Meech.

Longest putt: Jim Wiesner, Dave Barnes.

Annual Championship Tournament

Low gross champion: Troy Christner

Flight A

First place: Randy Krafy

Second place (tie): Bob Weins, Chet Herrboldt, Steve Larkin

Flight B

First place: Dave Barnes

Second place: Ernie Byerly

Third place: Ed Kellogg

Fourth place (tie): Bruce Markey, Casey McChesney, Jim Mateyka

Flight C

First place: Rick Hammer

Second place: Bill Herrick

Third place: Palmer Sorenson

Fourth place: Jim Wiesner

Flight D

First place (tie): Gary Klatt, Jack Kraskey

Third place (tie): Don Rother, Gary Villella, Rich Yeager

Crosswoods Women's League

The Crosswoods Women's 18 Hole Golf League met on Monday, September 19th. Game of the day was "Team Low Net". 2 teams tied for first place. We played on the High Noon and Sunset courses.

First place: Sue Mitsch, Renee Aden, Judy Nicholas, Thelma Williams, Judy Hein, Joan Baker and Beryl Roe.

Second place: Cathi Nelson, Nancy Barnes and Bobbie Hering

Low Gross and Low Net winner was Sue Mitsch

Bonnie Hering and Beryl Roe each had a birdie.

Whitefish Women's 9-Hole Golf League

Sept. 21

The Whitefish Women's Nine-Hole League's final game of the year, "Guess Your Score," was played on the morning of Sept. 21. Winners were Sue Beilfuss, Jane Kipling, Claudia Zellmer, Kathy Strampe, Cathie Leiendecker Foster.

The League looks forward to next year with the following leadership: President Cathie Leiendecker Foster, Vice President Connie Foster, Secretary Vicki Dypwick, Treasurer Kathy Strampe.

Whitefish Women's 18-Hole Golf League

Sept. 21

Whitefish Women's 18 Hole League played its last round of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Game of the Day was Low Net - Total, Front and Back. Players were flighted, and the same player could not win twice in the competition.

In Flight A, Cathy Munger took Low Net Total with 73. Helen McGrath had Net 34 on the Front, and Anita Stensby had Net 36 on the Back.

Susan Walstrom had Low Net Total in Flight B with 68. Pat McKee took Low Net -Front with 35, and Mimi Swanson had a Net 32 on the Back.

In Flight C, Joi Brandt had Net 69 for Low Net Total. Sherrie Adam had Net 32 on the Front, and Dar Bonnema had Net 36 on the Back.

Proximities were:

LONG DRIVE:

Flight A on Hole No. 6- Anita Stensby

Flight B on Hole No. 1 - Susan Walstrom

Flight C on Hole No. 5 - Enga Wodziak

LONGEST PUTT on No. 5 - Diane Giefer

Holes-in-one

Gary Villella of Crosslake got his second hole in one this month while golfing at Crosswoods Golf Course. His current hole in one was made on the same hole as his earlier hole in one this month (Sunrise No. 4, 125 yards).