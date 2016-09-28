Youth basketball sign-up Oct. 3

Registration for girls and boys grades 3 — 6 basketball will open on Monday, Oct. 3.

Registration forms are available on the Pequot Lakes School Website under Community Education or in the Community Education office, or you can register and pay online: https://pequotlakes.revtrak.net/tek9.asp?pg=products&grp=22.

Registrations are due by midnight on Monday, Oct. 24. Practices will start the week of Nov. 1 and run through approximately Dec. 17. Any questions can be directed at the Pequot Lakes Community Education office by calling 218-568-9200.