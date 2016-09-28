Tiger shred Mustangs, Bears
Alyssa Semmler pounded 13 kills to help lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers over the Northome-Kelliher Mustangs 25-15, 25-17, and 25-11 Thursday, Sept. 22.
"I feel like our team played good this week," commented Semmler. "The team has improved a lot since the beginning of the year. We are starting to play smarter, and we have been working on our digs and our passing. There is still a lot to be done if we want to get where we want to be. But overall we have improved greatly since the beginning."
Bailey Wynn aided the Tigers with 11 kills and Miah Hansen finished with 10 kills and three blocks. The Tigers are 11-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northwoods Conference.
PR-B 3, B-H 0
With a final score of 25-14 for all three matches, the Tigers easily defeated the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 3-0 Tuesday, Sept. 20. Annie Semmler contributed 20 set assists, three kills, and three blocks as the Tigers took the easy win. Eighth grader Olivia Adkins got her first varsity kill in the third game as the Tigers got their non-starters in on the action.
The Tigers are next scheduled to host the Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears Thursday, Sept. 29. Bertha-Hewitt 14 14 14
Pine River-Backus 25 25 25
Pine River-Backus statistics
Annie Semmler 20 set assists, 1 dig, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve
Gabby Rainwater 5 digs, 5 kills, 2 ace serves
Bailey Wynn 5 digs, 6 kills, 1 block, 3 ace serves
Ellie Smith 1 dig
Anna Felthous 1 block
Miah Hansen 2 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves
Olivia Adkins 1 kill
Alyssa Semmler 6 kills, 2 blocks
Shelby Adkins 8 digs, 1 set assist
Riley Hirschey 2 digs