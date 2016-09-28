Tiger shred Mustangs, Bears

"I feel like our team played good this week," commented Semmler. "The team has improved a lot since the beginning of the year. We are starting to play smarter, and we have been working on our digs and our passing. There is still a lot to be done if we want to get where we want to be. But overall we have improved greatly since the beginning."

Bailey Wynn aided the Tigers with 11 kills and Miah Hansen finished with 10 kills and three blocks. The Tigers are 11-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northwoods Conference.

PR-B 3, B-H 0

With a final score of 25-14 for all three matches, the Tigers easily defeated the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 3-0 Tuesday, Sept. 20. Annie Semmler contributed 20 set assists, three kills, and three blocks as the Tigers took the easy win. Eighth grader Olivia Adkins got her first varsity kill in the third game as the Tigers got their non-starters in on the action.

The Tigers are next scheduled to host the Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears Thursday, Sept. 29. Bertha-Hewitt 14 14 14

Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 20 set assists, 1 dig, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve

Gabby Rainwater 5 digs, 5 kills, 2 ace serves

Bailey Wynn 5 digs, 6 kills, 1 block, 3 ace serves

Ellie Smith 1 dig

Anna Felthous 1 block

Miah Hansen 2 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves

Olivia Adkins 1 kill

Alyssa Semmler 6 kills, 2 blocks

Shelby Adkins 8 digs, 1 set assist

Riley Hirschey 2 digs