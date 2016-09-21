That's why the senior fullback was excited to have his workload increase in recent weeks, especially following an injury to a teammate.

On Friday, Sept. 16, Wynn enjoyed one of his best offensive performances in his four years on varsity when he carried 35 times for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Tigers' 24-14 victory over the Blackduck Drakes in a Northwest White Subdistrict matchup.

"I like working hard, and I like running the ball," said Wynn, who ran five straight plays at one point of the first quarter and then six straight plays midway through the fourth period. "This was the most carries I've had in a game, but that was our game plan."

PR-B coach Tom Demars said focusing on one runner isn't typical for his team.

"We usually spread the ball around," he said. "But we had an injury, and we Mitchell ended up with more carries. Our game plan focused on the run, and it wasn't because of the weather."

A light rain fell for most of the second half, which was also delayed 30 minutes because of lightning with 10:30 remaining. That delay came just seconds after the Drakes had scored to cut the deficit to 18-14.

"I don't think the delay hurt us," Wynn said. "We went over a couple things (in the locker room) and that helped us re-focus."

The Tigers did settle down after the lightning delay and put together a 12-play drive that took almost six minutes off the clock. Unfortunately, the drive stalled after a fourth-down run by Wynn was stopped less than a yard short at Blackduck's 3-yard line.

The Drakes had a chance to take the lead, but only managed to move the ball to their 11-yard line after a failed fourth down run with 3:10 left. PR-B added an insurance score when they scored three plays later on quarterback Spencer Richards' 2-yard burst. The Tigers' missed the conversion run, but did lead 24-14.

Blackduck's final drive ended around midfield after one first-down run, but six incomplete passes and PR-B had its third straight win, including going 2-0 in subdistrict play.

"This was a nice win," said Wynn, who also plays middle linebacker. "That fourth-down stop (with 3:10 left) was exciting."

Richards, who now has five touchdowns in the past two games, opened the scoring with a short burst up the middle in the first period and then Wynn's first TD run made it 12-0 going into halftime. The Drakes cut the deficit to 12-8 on Mort Ekstrom's 5-yard scoring run, but Wynn's second score extended the advantage to 18-8. The visitors scored early in the fourth quarter to reduce the Tigers' lead to 18-14 on Ike Volk's 12-yard scoring run just before the lightning delay.

Blackduck dropped to 1-2 overall. PR-B is scheduled to play at Fertile-Beltrami at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

Blackduck 0 0 8 6—14

Pine River-B 6 6 6 6—24

First quarter

PRB-Spencer Richards 2 run (run fail) 6:04

Second quarter

PRB-Mitchell Wynn 5 run (run fail) 11:01

Third quarter

B-Mort Ekstrom 5 run (Ekstrom run) 10:06

PRB-Wynn 5 run (pass fail) 1:46

Fourth quarter

B-Ike Volk 12 run (run fail) 10:37

PRB-Richards 2 run (run fail) 1:46

Team statistics:

Rushes-yards: PRB 54-214, Blackduck 31-137

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 3-8-0-27, Blackduck 3-12-0-44

Total offense: PRB 241, Blackduck 181

Individual leaders:

Rushing: PRB: Wynn 35-135, Richards 9-43, Bryce Wolske 8-29; Blackduck: Ike Volk 11-61, Ian Frenzel 11-43, Ekstrom 9-33

Passing: PRB: Richards 3-8-0-27; Blackduck; Frenzel 3-12-0-44

Receiving: PRB: Richards 1-19, Brandon Wolske 1-5, Wynn 1-3; Blackduck: Jonathan Smid 3-44