North Stars rally for 5-3 win

The Breezy Point North Stars overcame a 3-2 deficit with three goals in the third period to defeat the Willmar WarHawks 5-3 in North American Tier III junior hockey action on Friday, Sept. 16.

The North Stars, 2-1 overall, will host the Wisconsin Whalers this weekend - playing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at Essentia Health Civic Center in Brainerd and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Breezy Point Arena.

On Sept. 16, Nick Blanchette had two goals and one assist while teammate Tyler Larwood had three assists in the victory over Willmar. The North Stars opening goals were scored by Josh Laven and Austin Langworthy. Blanchette tied the game in the third period before Wyatt Stotts tallied on the power play to give Breezy Point a 4-3 lead. Blanchette then added a power-play goal in the final minute to clinch the victory.

Winning netminder Moore Bronson had 25 saves while Willmar netminder Elliot Gerth stopped 41 shots.