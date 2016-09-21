Patriots survive turnovers, beat Rams

In a Midwest Red Subdistrict football game on Friday, Sept. 16, the Pequot Lakes Patriots survived numerous turnovers in a steady drizzle for a 44-26 win over the Roseau Rams.

After the Rams were shut down for a three-and-out, the Patriots struck quickly on their second play when quarterback Blake Lane hit Austin Young with a 51-yard scoring pass, giving Pequot Lakes a 6-0 lead with 9:09 still remaining in the opening period.

After the kickoff the Patriots forced another Ram punt.

Two plays later, quarterback Max Tangen found Young with a 38-yard strike for another score. Tangen ran in on the two-point conversion and the Patriots had a 14-0 lead.

The Rams would answer late in the first quarter and early in the second to tie the game at 14, but the the Patriots answered back as Deven Psych returned the second-score kickoff to the Pequot Lakes 45-yard line. From there, Tangen and Zach Sjoblad connected on a 55-yard pass play for the touchdown with 6:32 left in the half.

Tangen would find Lane for another score in the final two minutes of the half, connecting from 29-yards out to push the Patriots to a 30-14 halftime lead.

The third quarter was marked by two Patriot fumbles, one of which led to a Roseau touchdown.

"We never punted all night," coach Chip Lohmiller said. "We either scored a touchdown or turned the ball over, which we did way too many times."

Early in the fourth quarter, the Patriots recovered a Rams fumble at the Roseau 35-yard line, turning that into another score. Lane scored on a run of 10 yards and ran the two-point conversion with 5:50 left in the game to make the score 38-20.

The Patriots fumbled the ball again with 3:26 left in the game, and the Rams quickly scored on a 30-yard passing play to bring Roseau within 12 points.

The final score of the game came with 50 seconds left, when Psych ran it in from 18 yards out.

The Patriots at 455 yards of total offense, with 219 yards rushing and 246 passing.

Lane rushed for 133 yards on 16 tries, and Max Tangen completed 10 of 15 passes with three touchdowns.

"We probably should have had 60 or 70 points tonight," Lohmiller said. "The ball was really slippery out there tonight and conditions weren't very good."

Roseau 8 6 6 6 —26

Pequot Lakes 14 16 0 14—44

First quarter

PL-Austin Young 49 pass from Blake Lane (kick failed) 11:09

PL-Austin Young 33 pass from Max Tangen (Tangen run) 8:50

R-Jacob LePard 9 pass from Brandon McCourt (McCourt run) 2:01

Second quarter

R-Trevor McMillin 53 pass from McCourt (pass failed) 6:46

PL-Zach Sjoblad 55 pass from Tangen (Sjoblad pass from Tangen) 6:32

PL-Maxx Schindel 1 pass from Tangen (Lane run) 0:11

Third quarter

PL-McCourt 17 run (pass failed) 3:07

Fourth quarter

PL-Lane 13 run (Lane run) 7:42

R-Fumble recovery 3:12

PL-Deven Psych 23 run (run fail) 0:49

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PL 28-175, R 38-114

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL 11-16-0-236, R 15-29-3-246

Total offense: PL 411, R 360

Individual leaders

Rushing: PL-Lane 18-100

Passing: PL-Tangen 10-15-0-187

Receiving: PL-Young 6-149

Sub: PL 1-1. Overall: PL 2-1. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Perham 1:30 p.m. Saturday.