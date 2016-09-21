Youth cross country race set for Friday

The Varsity Cross Country team is sponsoring a fun run race for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders to kick off Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 23.

Elementary students are encouraged to compete as an individual and as a representative of your homeroom to see what it it is like to be part of the Pequot Lakes cross country team.

Participants will meet at the south practice fields behind the school, after school for registration.

Fourth-graders will begin their half-mile at 4:15 p.m., fifth-graders will run a ¾-mile race beginning at 4:35 p.m. and sixth-grade runners will compete in a 1-mile race beginning at 4:55 p.m.

An awards ceremony will follow, with awards given to the first- through 10th-place finishers in each grade.