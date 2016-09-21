Tigers second at C-I Tournament

Miah Hansen led the Tigers with 27 kills, nine blocks, six digs, and five ace serves as the Pine River-Backus Tigers went 3-1 to place second out of 12 teams at the annual Barb Neprud Volleyball Tournament at Crosby Ironton Saturday, Sept. 17.

"After not playing volleyball all last year, it feels amazing to be back on the court with my team," commented senior Shelby Adkins. "I think the team did pretty well today and I am very happy with the placing we got. One thing I believe our team needs to work on would be staying mentally strong throughout all of the matches. We have enough talent on our team to be unstoppable, but sometimes our heads get in the way. I know that we are all capable of many things and I look forward to seeing what will be happening in this last month of the season."

The Tigers' first game was against the Staples-Motley Cardinals and the Tigers won 25-11 and 25-16. The Tigers won the second game 25-14 and 25-14 against the Barnum Bombers to make it to the gold division for the tournament play. The Tigers lost the first match of their game against the Crosby Ironton Rangers 24-26, but came back to win the next two games 25-17 and 15-10 to go to the championship game. The Tigers had a rough championship game as they were defeated 8-25 and 17-25 by the Hermantown Hawks. Also aiding the Tigers were Annie Semmler with 69 set assists, Gabby Rainwater with 23 digs, and Alyssa Semmler with 13 blocks.

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 69 set assists, 13 digs, 5 kills, 8 blocks, 3 ace serves

Lindsey Tulenchik 6 digs, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve

Gabby Rainwater 23 digs, 14 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace serve

Bailey Wynn 19 digs, 22 kills, 5 blocks, 2 ace serves

Anna Downie 4 set assists, 1 dig, 1 kill, 1 block

Anna Felthous 5 digs, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 ace serve

Miah Hansen 6 digs, 27 kills, 9 blocks, 5 ace serves

Alyssa Semmler 8 digs, 24 kills, 13 blocks, 2 ace serves

Emma Barchus 1 dig, 1 ace serve

Shelby Adkins 19 digs

Emma Mills 8 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace serve

Riley Hirschey 16 digs

Jada Olivier 1 block, 1 kill

Tigers Fall to Nevis

The Tigers were upset by the Nevis Tigers Thursday, Sept. 15 as they crumbled after winning the first match 25-11 to lose the next three matches 24-26, 25-27, and 16-25. Annie Semmler had 31 set assists and Miah Hansen led the Tigers in kills with 22.

The Tigers were up 9-0 in the first match before Nevis managed to score and the Tigers went on to win it easily. In the second match the Tigers fell behind early on but slowly worked their way back to force extra points. The third match was tied up for the most part but the Tigers just couldn't hang on, and they fell apart in the fourth match to give Nevis the win.

The Tigers are now 10-4 overall, 1-1 in the Northwoods Conference, and are next scheduled to travel to Northome to take on the Mustangs in a Northwoods Conference matchup Thursday, Sept. 22.

Nevis 11 26 27 25

PR-Backus 25 24 25 16

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 34 set assists, 2 digs, 7 kills, 6 blocks

Lindsey Tulenchik 1 set assist, 1 dig, 1 block

Gabby Rainwater 7 digs, 7 kills, 1 block, 1 ace

Bailey Wynn 5 digs, 7 kills

Miah Hansen 22 kills, 5 blocks

Alyssa Semmler 13 kills, 7 blocks

Shelby Adkins 13 digs, 1 kill, 3 aces

Riley Hirschey 3 digs