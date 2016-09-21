Tennis: Patriots tie for first in conference tournament

The Pequot Lakes Patriots tennis team finished their Midstate Conference Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17, in a first-place tie, earning 39 points as a team.

The Patriots found themselves tied with the Staples-Motley Cardinals at the end of the tournament, but bested five other teams en route to the championship.

"Our team goal was to finish in the top two, and, hopefully, bring home the team trophy," head coach Monica Sergent said. "So to accomplish this was very exciting. The girls all performed well at every position."

The team was led by Mallory Goerges and Alexis Lueck, who claimed first place individually in the No. 2 and No. 4 spots, respectively. They also earned a first-place victory from the No. 3 doubles team of Alexa Fyle and Madeline Pluimer.

No. 3 singles player Alex Stone ended with a second-place finish, as did doubles team Erin Bengtson and Morgan Mudgett. The Patriots' Alyssa Golden and doubles team Cassidi Herrlich and Kayla Geike finished in fifth place.

"Tying for first place as a team in the MidState tournament is definitely a season highlight," Sergent said. "It was especially exciting to see Mallory Goerges, Alexis Lueck, and Madeline Pluimer and Alexa Fyle win the championship matches at their positions."

Singles

No. 1: 1st-Izabella Edin (SM) def. Julia Smith (PR); 5th-Alyssa Golden (PL) def. Abigail Westrum (WDC)

No. 2: 1st-Mallory Georges (PL) def. Shelby Busker (DL); 3-Natalie Kinkel (PR) def. Ashley Smith (SM); 5-Makayla Melvin (P/NYM) def. Lindy Jones (WDC)

No. 3: 1st-Kelsi Peterson (SM) def. Alex Stone (PL); 5th-Loren Sablan (CI) def. Makenna Duncan (DL)

No. 4: 1st-Alexis Lueck (PL) def. Michelle Swyter (P/NYM); 5th-Sam Schimpp (SM) def. Corra Endres (WDC)

Doubles

No. 1: 1st-Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (SM) def. Jessalyn Rondestvedt-MckKayla Woods (WDC), 3rd-Haley MacPherson-Hilmanowski (PR) def. Sage Stangel-Katelyn Norwood (CI), 5th-Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike (PL) def. Mallory Weber-Caitlin Moulzolf (P/NYM)

No. 2: 1st-Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite (SM) def. Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett (PL); 5th-Olivia Wallace-Chloe Johnson (PR) def. Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt (WDC)

No. 3: 1st-Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer (PL) def. Johanna Winkels-Jade Lenius (P/NYM); 3rd-Mackenzie Braukmann-Olivia Hanninen (DL) def. Bryn Williams-Anna Willgohs (SM); 5th-Gracie Eischens-Jada Reneberg (PR) def. Hillary Holmvig-Jordyan Millsop (CI)

Patriots sweep S-M Triangular

Mallory Goerges, Alex Stone and Alexis Lueck went 2-0 in singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett was 2-0 as the Pequot Lakes Patriots won both of their meets at a Sauk Centre Triangular on Monday, Sept. 12.

Stone improved to 15-1 at No. 3 singles, Lueck is 15-5 at No 4 singles and Alexa Fyle is 11-3 at No. 3 doubles.

Pequot improved to 11-5 before Thursday's Mid-State Conference showdown against Staples-Motley.

Team scores

Pequot Lakes 6, Sauk Centre 1

Pequot Lakes 6, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

PL Singles

No. 1: Alyssa Golden 1-1

No. 2: Mallory Goerges 2-0

No. 3: Alex Stone 2-0

No. 4: Alexis Lueck 2-0

PL Doubles

No. 1: Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike 1-1

No. 2: Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett 2-0

No. 3: Courtney Boller-Elli Saxerud 1-0, Alexa Fyle-Maddy Pluimer 1-0

Overall: PL 11-5. Next: Pequot Lakes at Staples-Motley 4:30 p.m. Thursday.