Golf Scores - Sept. 22, 2016

First Flight: First Place; Gary Nelson, Larry Wickstrom, Second Place; Bob Ecklund

Second Flight: First Place; Jerry Hagel, Second Place; Pete Ziegler

Third Flight: First Place; Jim Shallman, Second Place; Don Rodi

2016 Club Championship Results

Senior Men's Division: Low Gross; Keith Walker, Low Net; Al Schewe

Men's Division: Low Gross; Scott Mygeto, Low Net; Rob Pahl

Women's Division: Low Gross; Carol Germann, Low Net; Jane McKinley

Whitefish Men's League

The Whitefish Men's Golf League played their event on Tuesday, Sept. 13, which was a two-man best ball event.

The winners were:

First Place: Bob Beatty, Jim Rauenhorst, Greg Johnson and Hank Duitsman

Second Place: Arlen Stensby, Sam Kantos, Rocky Wilske and Joe Fetter

Third Place: Darrell Swanson, Mike Einan, Greg Lindahl and Warren Kleinsasser

Whitefish Women's Leagues

Nine-hole league

The Whitefish Nine-Hole Golf League enjoyed playing a "Scramble" Team Game.

First Place: Vicki Dypwick, Mary Erickson, Mary Ann Valley

Second Place: Janet McDougall, Pat Montgomery, Kay Olson, Carol Lovro

Third Place: Connie Foster, Brenda Hein, Kathy Keeling

Fourth Place: Julie Achterkirch, Delores Rubald, Mary Scarborough, Clarice Skalman

18-hole league

Low Putts: Carol Lovro, 11

Pat Montgomery had a birdie and a chip-in on Hole No. 7.

Craguns Ladies League

Par 3 Course

Longest putt was Karen Opp

Closest to the pin was Whitney Luke

Dutch Front 9

Longest drive was Kalli Funk

Closest to the pin was Jo Ellen Reeck and Jvonne Dunphy

Longest putt was Deb Lundbohm

The league's final theme night is "Winter Wear"

Crosswoods Women's League

The Crosswoods Women's Nine-Hole Golf League met on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Twenty women participated in the game of the day "Three best balls of four."

First Place team was: Jan McChesney, Michele Kohler, Cathi Nelson and Joan Baker.

Second Place team was: Judy Nicholas, Ann Schrupp, Ardis Thompson and Bonnie Coffey.

Bonnie Coffey made the only Birdie of the day - Hole No. 5 on the Sunset Course.

Crosswoods Men's League

Sept. 13

First place - High Noon: Jerry Bourassa, Ken Olson, Gene Guthmueller, B. D. Helland.

First place - Sunrise: Ray Elie, Jay Wiltrout, Rick Hammer, Bill Herrick.

Second place - High Noon: Gary Villella, Don Rother, Tony Coffey, Joe Smith.

Second place - Sunrise: Troy Christner, Dick Sletten, Bob Weins, Joe Hauglie.

Closest to the pin: Bob Eng, Chet Herrboldt, Paul Hamling, Randy Kraft.

Longest putt: Gene Guthmueller, Bob Weins.

Individual low net - High Noon: Jerry Bourassa

Individual low net - Sunrise: Palmer Sorensen

Player of the day: Palmer Sorensen