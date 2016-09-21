Search
    Golf Scores - Sept. 22, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Cathi Nelson and Ann Schrupp - Tournament Champions

    Emily Greens League

    Week of Sept. 5

    Tuesday Morning Men's League - 9 a.m.

    Results of year end tournament:

    First Flight: First Place; Gary Nelson, Larry Wickstrom, Second Place; Bob Ecklund

    Second Flight: First Place; Jerry Hagel, Second Place; Pete Ziegler

    Third Flight: First Place; Jim Shallman, Second Place; Don Rodi

    2016 Club Championship Results

    Senior Men's Division: Low Gross; Keith Walker, Low Net; Al Schewe

    Men's Division: Low Gross; Scott Mygeto, Low Net; Rob Pahl

    Women's Division: Low Gross; Carol Germann, Low Net; Jane McKinley

    Whitefish Men's League

    The Whitefish Men's Golf League played their event on Tuesday, Sept. 13, which was a two-man best ball event.

    The winners were:

    First Place: Bob Beatty, Jim Rauenhorst, Greg Johnson and Hank Duitsman

    Second Place: Arlen Stensby, Sam Kantos, Rocky Wilske and Joe Fetter

    Third Place: Darrell Swanson, Mike Einan, Greg Lindahl and Warren Kleinsasser

    Whitefish Women's Leagues

    Nine-hole league

    The Whitefish Nine-Hole Golf League enjoyed playing a "Scramble" Team Game.

    First Place: Vicki Dypwick, Mary Erickson, Mary Ann Valley

    Second Place: Janet McDougall, Pat Montgomery, Kay Olson, Carol Lovro

    Third Place: Connie Foster, Brenda Hein, Kathy Keeling

    Fourth Place: Julie Achterkirch, Delores Rubald, Mary Scarborough, Clarice Skalman

    18-hole league

    Low Putts: Carol Lovro, 11

    Pat Montgomery had a birdie and a chip-in on Hole No. 7.

    Craguns Ladies League

    Par 3 Course

    Longest putt was Karen Opp

    Closest to the pin was Whitney Luke

    Dutch Front 9

    Longest drive was Kalli Funk

    Closest to the pin was Jo Ellen Reeck and Jvonne Dunphy

    Longest putt was Deb Lundbohm

    The league's final theme night is "Winter Wear"

    Crosswoods Women's League

    The Crosswoods Women's Nine-Hole Golf League met on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Twenty women participated in the game of the day "Three best balls of four."

    First Place team was: Jan McChesney, Michele Kohler, Cathi Nelson and Joan Baker.

    Second Place team was: Judy Nicholas, Ann Schrupp, Ardis Thompson and Bonnie Coffey.

    Bonnie Coffey made the only Birdie of the day - Hole No. 5 on the Sunset Course.

    Crosswoods Men's League

    Sept. 13

    First place - High Noon: Jerry Bourassa, Ken Olson, Gene Guthmueller, B. D. Helland.

    First place - Sunrise: Ray Elie, Jay Wiltrout, Rick Hammer, Bill Herrick.

    Second place - High Noon: Gary Villella, Don Rother, Tony Coffey, Joe Smith.

    Second place - Sunrise: Troy Christner, Dick Sletten, Bob Weins, Joe Hauglie.

    Closest to the pin: Bob Eng, Chet Herrboldt, Paul Hamling, Randy Kraft.

    Longest putt: Gene Guthmueller, Bob Weins.

    Individual low net - High Noon: Jerry Bourassa

    Individual low net - Sunrise: Palmer Sorensen

    Player of the day: Palmer Sorensen

