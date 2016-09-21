Golf Scores - Sept. 22, 2016
Emily Greens League
Week of Sept. 5
Tuesday Morning Men's League - 9 a.m.
Results of year end tournament:
First Flight: First Place; Gary Nelson, Larry Wickstrom, Second Place; Bob Ecklund
Second Flight: First Place; Jerry Hagel, Second Place; Pete Ziegler
Third Flight: First Place; Jim Shallman, Second Place; Don Rodi
2016 Club Championship Results
Senior Men's Division: Low Gross; Keith Walker, Low Net; Al Schewe
Men's Division: Low Gross; Scott Mygeto, Low Net; Rob Pahl
Women's Division: Low Gross; Carol Germann, Low Net; Jane McKinley
Whitefish Men's League
The Whitefish Men's Golf League played their event on Tuesday, Sept. 13, which was a two-man best ball event.
The winners were:
First Place: Bob Beatty, Jim Rauenhorst, Greg Johnson and Hank Duitsman
Second Place: Arlen Stensby, Sam Kantos, Rocky Wilske and Joe Fetter
Third Place: Darrell Swanson, Mike Einan, Greg Lindahl and Warren Kleinsasser
Whitefish Women's Leagues
Nine-hole league
The Whitefish Nine-Hole Golf League enjoyed playing a "Scramble" Team Game.
First Place: Vicki Dypwick, Mary Erickson, Mary Ann Valley
Second Place: Janet McDougall, Pat Montgomery, Kay Olson, Carol Lovro
Third Place: Connie Foster, Brenda Hein, Kathy Keeling
Fourth Place: Julie Achterkirch, Delores Rubald, Mary Scarborough, Clarice Skalman
18-hole league
Low Putts: Carol Lovro, 11
Pat Montgomery had a birdie and a chip-in on Hole No. 7.
Craguns Ladies League
Par 3 Course
Longest putt was Karen Opp
Closest to the pin was Whitney Luke
Dutch Front 9
Longest drive was Kalli Funk
Closest to the pin was Jo Ellen Reeck and Jvonne Dunphy
Longest putt was Deb Lundbohm
The league's final theme night is "Winter Wear"
Crosswoods Women's League
The Crosswoods Women's Nine-Hole Golf League met on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Twenty women participated in the game of the day "Three best balls of four."
First Place team was: Jan McChesney, Michele Kohler, Cathi Nelson and Joan Baker.
Second Place team was: Judy Nicholas, Ann Schrupp, Ardis Thompson and Bonnie Coffey.
Bonnie Coffey made the only Birdie of the day - Hole No. 5 on the Sunset Course.
Crosswoods Men's League
Sept. 13
First place - High Noon: Jerry Bourassa, Ken Olson, Gene Guthmueller, B. D. Helland.
First place - Sunrise: Ray Elie, Jay Wiltrout, Rick Hammer, Bill Herrick.
Second place - High Noon: Gary Villella, Don Rother, Tony Coffey, Joe Smith.
Second place - Sunrise: Troy Christner, Dick Sletten, Bob Weins, Joe Hauglie.
Closest to the pin: Bob Eng, Chet Herrboldt, Paul Hamling, Randy Kraft.
Longest putt: Gene Guthmueller, Bob Weins.
Individual low net - High Noon: Jerry Bourassa
Individual low net - Sunrise: Palmer Sorensen
Player of the day: Palmer Sorensen