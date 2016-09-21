Patriots 1st at Machacek Invitational: PR-B teams finish 6th

Pequot Lakes' Tony Fitzer won the boy's event leading the Patriots to victory and Pequot girls picked up the team title Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Jim Mahachek Invitational in Backus.

Fitzer, Reid Pierzinski, Jacob Tschida, Marty Fitzer, Sam Person and Cody Huss all finished in the top 10 for the Patriots.

Grace McGuire finished third for the Patriot girls who also had top-10 finishes from Sunshine Langworthy, Jannah Hall and Kristin Skog.

The Pine River-Backus boys team earned a sixth-place finish, with Torry Hirschey leading the way with a 23rd-place finish and a time of 18:16.6.

The Tiger girls, who also finished sixth, were led by Sydney Lodge's 21:51.8 time, finishing 15th.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 23, 2-Staples-Motley 66, 3-Crosby-Ironton 82, 4-Park Rapids 111, 5-Frazee 119, 6-Pine River-Backus 148, 7-New York Mills 166, inc-Pillager

Individual winner: Tony Fitzer (PL) 16:22.7

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Fitzer 16:22.7, 2-Reid Pierzinski 16:37.5, 4-Jacob Tschida 16:52.1, 7-Marty Fitzer 17:31.2, 9-Sam Person 17:38.6, 10-Cody Huss 17:41.0, 15-Sean Ryan 17:58.7

Pine River-Backus results: 23-Torry Hirschey 18:16.4, 38-Luke Sechser 19:11.4, 39-Nick Ackerman 19:14.7, 44-Peter Koering 19:50.9, 56-Jason Cadwell 21:01.0, 57-Caleb Travis 21:01.9, 58-Marcus Lukanen 21:09.3

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 45, 2-Staples-Motley 63, 3-Park Rapids 65, 4-Crosby-Ironton 97, 5-Frazee 109, 6-Pine River-Backus 144, 7-Pillager 167

Individual winner: Kira Sweeney (SM) 18:45.7

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Grace McGuire 19:43.2, 7-Sunshine Langworthy 20:17.8, 9-Jannah Hall 20:33.4, 10-Kristin Skog 20:56.8, 16-Cassidy Chaney 21:52.6, 26-Rachel Friberg 23:17.0, 35- deera Engholm 25:28.2

Pine River-Backus results: 15-Sydney Lodge 21:51.8, 25-Alexandra Hoopman 23:12.9, 30-Mara Adams 24:07.6, 33-Shayna Moore 24:31.3, 41-Isabella Netland 28:46.6, 42-Laura Oates 28:50.8