Dan Determan / Echo Journal PR-B's Alexander Hopman, left, and Sidney Lodge keep with the pack off the starting line at the Pequot Lakes Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Crosslake.

Tony Fitzer was second overall to help the Pequot Lakes boys finished first at the Pequot Lakes Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Crosslake.

The Patriots' Reid Pierzinski was third while Jacob Tschida was fourth, Russell Pierzinski sixth and Karl Brine Doyle eighth. Fourth-place Pine River-Backus was paced by Luke Downie, who finished 14th.

In the girls' race, senior Merritt Miller finished first and led the Brainerd Warriors girls to victory while Grace McGuire was fourth to help Pequot Lakes place second. Sidney Lodge was 16th for PR-B, which had an incomplete score.

Boys varsity team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 23, 2-Brainerd 33, 3-New York Mills 96, 4-Pine River-Backus 99, 5-Pillager 146

Individual winner: Matt Cherne (Brd) 18:50

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Tony Fitzer 19:14, 3-Reid Pierzinski 19:40, 4-Jacob Tschida 20:04, 6-Russell Pierzinski 20:09, 8-Karl Brine-Doyle 20:27, 10-Marty Fitzer 20:43

Pine River-Backus results: 14-Luke Downie 20:55, 26-Torry Hirschey 22:22, 28-Luke Sechser 22:57, 33-Nick Ackerman 23:43, 50-Caleb Travis 25:59; 53-Jason Cadwell 27:05; 54-Marcus Lakanen 27:06

Girls varsity team scores: 1-Brainerd 17, 2-Pequot Lakes 43, 3-Pillager 84, PRB inc., NYM inc.

Individual winner: Merritt Miller (Brd) 22:07

Pequot Lakes results: 4-Grace McGuire 23:39, 8-Kristin Skog 24:12, 9-Sunshine Langworthy 24:20, 10-Jannah Hall 25:33, 13-Cassidy Chaney 26:37

Pine River-Backus results: 16-Sidney Lodge 26:53, 22-Shayna Moore 29:56, 23-Alexander Hoopman 30:01

Boys' junior varsity team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 28, 2-Brainerd 29, PR-B 105

Individual winner: Trevor Slaybaugh (Pequot Lakes)

PR-B individual results (3,200 meters): 14-Finger O'Dell 14:02; 18-Austin Beavers 14:20; 22-Eli O'Dell 14:43; 25-Louis Bueckers 15:05; 31-Andrew Hoplin 15:38; 32-Kade Schneider 15:44; 40-Tyler Peterson 18:16; 41-Cody Deplazes 20:43

PR-B girls junior individual results (3, 200 meters); 6-Mara Adams 15:11; 15-Isabella Netland 17:39; 20-Laura Oats 18:50