Outdoor Notes - May 21

Out-of-state riders can explore Minnesota ATV trails that weekend as well, without the need for a nonresident trail pass ($21 annually). This is the fourth year that Minnesota is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails during "No Registration Weekend."

"We see this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and grant-in-aid trails across Minnesota," said Mary Straka, off-highway vehicle program consultant. "There are a large number of privately registered ATVs across the state, and we encourage them to explore the public trails for free June 2-4."

Some great places to start, according to Straka, include:

• The 29-mile Spider Lake trail system in Foot Hills State Forest, where riders can curve around lakes and ponds, go up and down a variety of hills, and view overlooks from the ridges throughout the forest.

• The 200-mile Northwoods Regional Trail System in Aitkin and Itasca counties, where riders can use the Soo Line Trail to connect to great communities and trail loops.

The DNR advises riders to keep safety in mind when out on the trails. In particular:

• Safety training is required for ATV riders born after July 1, 1987, and it is recommended for everyone that operates an ATV.

• Kids under age 18 must wear a DOT-certified helmet.

• Kids age 16 and under must fit the ATV they are operating and be able to properly reach and control the handlebars and reach the foot pegs while sitting upright on the ATV.

Trail maps, updates on trail conditions, youth ATV Safety training and other OHV information can be found online at www.mndnr.gov/ohv.

Apply to hunt elk in Minnesota

Hunters have through Friday, June 16, to apply for one of 13 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

"We have native elk herds and managing them involves balancing the benefit they provide to all Minnesotans with the damage these large animals do to fences and crops," said Adam Murkowski, DNR big game program leader. "Our elk management plan provides background and guidance on our elk management and research."

Licenses will be available for two concurrent elk seasons in Kittson County's central (zone 20) and northeast (zone 30) zones. The Grygla area elk zone will not be open to hunting in 2017 because that area's elk population is below the population goal level outlined in the elk management plan, according to a release from the Minnesota DNR.

The first 2017 elk season runs from Saturday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 17, in both open elk hunt zones. Three bulls-only licenses and one antlerless-only elk license will be available in the Kittson County central zone (zone 20) and two bulls-only licenses will be available in the Kittson County northeast zone (zone 30).

The second 2017 elk season runs from Saturday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 15. Three bulls-only licenses and one antlerless-only elk license will be available in the Kittson County central zone (zone 20) and three bulls-only licenses will be available in the Kittson County northeast zone (zone 30) for the second season.

Hunters may apply individually or in parties of two at any DNR license agent, the DNR License Center at 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul, mndnr.gov/buyalicense or by telephone at 888-665-4236. There is a nonrefundable application fee of $4 per hunter. The license fee is $287. Hunters will have to select a zone and season when applying. Hunting information including maps of the elk hunting zones is at mndnr.gov/hunting/elk.

In addition to managing elk populations through hunting, the DNR continues to track 19 adult cow elk that were outfitted with GPS tracking collars in early 2016 for a research project that will enhance knowledge of elk and help inform elk management in the future. Applicants should be mindful that if successful in the antlerless lottery, they will be asked to not shoot radio-collared cows because the study is ongoing.

More information on Minnesota's current elk herd and ongoing studies exploring the feasibility of reintroducing elk to northeastern Minnesota in the future can be found at www.mndnr.gov/elk and elk.umn.edu.