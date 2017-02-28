Officer Jim Guida (Brainerd 2) worked sport fishing and off-highway vehicle enforcement this week. Officer Guida worked an enforcement detail on Mille Lacs Lake in conjunction with a large fishing tournament. A thank you goes out to the anonymous individual that purchased our lunch in Garrison.

Officer Tim Collette (Crosslake) monitored angling activity on area lakes. Conditions are starting to deteriorate with the warm weather. Anglers venturing out are finding lots of standing water on the ice with slippery conditions. Some success was seen with northerns and sunfish biting the best. The officer also assisted with the Fishing for Ducks event on Mille Lacs Lake, assisting with a medical situation and in attempting to locate an individual that assaulted a couple people and then fled on an all-terrain vehicle.

Officer Amber Ladd (McGregor) worked anglers around area lakes and rivers. She had several violations this week of extra lines. She also encountered some ATVs that were planning to ride the Soo Line. She reminded them that ATV trails are closed during the winter and that you can't ride ATVs on a snowmobile trail.

Officer Patrick McGowan (Pine River) patrolled for angling activity throughout the week. Officer McGowan assisted other agencies with a vehicle that went through the ice. Enforcement action was taken for angler with extra lines and several fish over limits.

Officer Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports checking fishing activity, working snowmobile enforcement in the Voyageur's National Park area, responding to issues of litter on the ice, and car-kill animals.

Enforcement contacts were made for snowmobile speed, registration, youth operation, and fish house marking violations.

Officer Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked angling activity with a lot of people on the lakes due to nice weather, school vacations, and the local contest on Garrison Bay. Water running in the holes may be making the fish bite but one vehicle reportedly broke through the ice and a second was wedged in an ice crack that had opened up.

Officer Dan Starr (Onamia) worked a good fish bite with warmer weather creating some ice road hazards. Extra line violations were found. Five ATVs showed up in full force with warmer weather; enforcement action was taken for no registration and driving after revocation.

Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies with a fleeing situation and a crash involving air care transport. Motorists should use caution with deer now moving heavily. Ice roads are getting sketchy. Lake travelers should use caution.