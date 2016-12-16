Be Safe: Ice should be 4 inches thick for walking on lakes

The Department of Natural Resources conservation officers have a message – stay off the ice until at least 4 inches of new, clear ice is present.

“Each year we see people going out on the ice before giving it enough time for a solid freeze. People unexpectedly fall through and sadly lives have been lost because it was just too soon to be out on the ice,” said regional enforcement manager Capt. Cory Palmer. “While no ice is 100 percent safe, we recommend following the DNR ice thickness guidelines before heading out.”

The DNR offers the following guidelines for new clear ice: 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot, 5 inches for snowmobile or ATV, 8-12 inches for car or small pickup, 12-15 inches for medium truck.

Ice thickness may vary greatly across a single body of water, making it important to check the ice conditions before heading out.