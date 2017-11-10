I bring this up because the Ideal Green Market Cooperative located in Ideal Corners is celebrating its second anniversary on Nov. 13. In recognition of this, the Ideal Green Market Cooperative is having its annual fundraiser at the Old Milwaukee Club on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a farm-to-table gourmet lunch, silent auction and dessert at the co-op.

The mission of the Ideal Green Market Cooperative is to have access to fresh, local, sustainable foods in our community and to help our local economy grow. We do this by selling the goods of farmers, artists and local food producers.

One does not think of this beautiful area, studded with lakes, farms and recreation, as a "food desert." Creating access to wholesome foods and supporting local entrepreneurs can be a tough job but can be done with the support of our local community.

I hope you will join me in celebrating this wonderful occasion and supporting the Ideal Green Market Cooperative by coming to the Old Milwaukee Club for our lunch and silent auction on Nov. 11. For more information, please visit our website at www.idealgreenmarket.com.

Bonnie Coffey,

Ideal Green Market Cooperative board president