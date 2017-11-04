Our guests and RREAL are hoping to bring solar energy systems to their local communities while developing the workforce and providing community development. During their time here, area churches and the community graciously fed and welcomed the trainees into the community.

From everyone at RREAL, we would like to extend our warmest thanks to all the host families, everyone from the ELCA churches, and the Pine River area community as a whole. Every volunteer and supporter is deeply valued and we're extremely grateful to everyone who was involved. We heard a lot of thanks and good memories from the trainees as well.

RREAL is dedicated to developing educational work experiences, community growth and clean energy that benefits everyone, and it means so much to have a community that helps make that happen. The trainees will never forget their experience and time in the lakes area community.

Sunny and grateful regards,

the RREAL team,

Backus