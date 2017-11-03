In a recent address at the Bush Institute's Spirit of Liberty event, President G.W. Bush stated, "Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication. We've seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty. At times it can seem like the forces pulling us apart are stronger than the forces binding us together. Argument turns too easily into animosity. Disagreement escalates into dehumanization."

Former President Bush goes on to say, "Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides for cruelty and bigotry and compromises the moral education of children. The only way to pass along civic values is to first live up to them."

Let us all take to heart the words of President Bush. It is up to all of us to put his words into action by treating all others by the Golden Rule: Treat others the way you would like to be treated or as though you are the others!

John Ward,

Baxter