Letter to the Editor: A burning question
Why is it that I and so many others are supposed to be understanding and sensitive to the feelings of those who want to tear down Confederate flags and to remove monuments to Confederate war heroes, while at the same time we are asked to accept the actions of those who sit, kneel or otherwise ignore the national anthem, which we believe is being disrespectful to the nation, the flag and millions of military veterans?
Protesters saying they're not being disrespectful don't make it so. In America, sensitivity shouldn't be a one-way street.
Pete Abler,
Crosslake