Perhaps he is a Democrat, a Socialist or a Communist. One thing for certain is in his most recent rambling letter he has shown he has no clue about the beliefs of conservatives.

He makes it crystal clear he would rather ramble with innuendos, half-truths or even lies than engage in a rational, thoughtful discussion based on real facts versus the emotional position he tends to take.

I think it is time for him to go to sleep now. Good night.

Dale Probasco,

Backus