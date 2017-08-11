Letter to the editor: Stepping up to the plate
If you have visited the Pine Ridge Cemetery lately, perhaps you have noticed a change.
We have a new board member. Her name is Jacque Ide, a Pine River resident and a former member of the U.S. Marines.
We owe her a big thank you for getting the ball rolling toward the beautification of the cemetery. We all need to help keep it rolling.
We are asking for your donation of time or monetary help. No matter the amount, it will all be appreciated.
Thank you.
Sis Risnes,
Pine River