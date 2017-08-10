Letter to the editor: Ac-cent-tchu-ate the positive

"You've got to ac-cent-tchu-ate the positive

"Eliminate the negative

"Latch on to the affirmative.

"Don't mess with Mr. In-Between

"You've got to spread joy up to the maximum

"Bring gloom down to the minimum

"Have faith or pan-de-mo-ni-um

"Liable to walk upon the scene

"To illustrate his last remark

"Jonah in the whale, Noah in the ark

"What did they do,

"Just when everything looked so dark

"'Man,' they said, we better ac-cent-tchu-ate the positive

"Eliminate the neg-a-tive, latch on to the affirmative

"And don't mess with Mr. In-Between"

Good thought, right? Because it seems every day 95 percent of the media along with too many members of both parties are out of tune with the majority of Americans and wallowing in the neg-a-tive. Nothing positive about President Trump's accomplishments (in fact, according to the media and everyone and their brother, there aren't any).

Instead it's constant investigations and putting the president under a microscope 24/7 while the crimes of Hillary Clinton have gone off the radar.

So, we'll just have to ac-cent-tchu-ate the positive, latch on to the affirmative and don't mess with Mr. In-Between.

Won't be easy, but all we can do is pray this nation will straighten itself out, put God before government because whenever someone from the government comes around and says, "We are from the government and are here to help," look out because we are then in deep trouble. God Bless America.

Dolores Zaske,

Pine River