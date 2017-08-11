Search
    Letter to the editor: Band in the Park worth attending

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:30 a.m.

    On the weekend of July 29-30, our daughter, son-in-law and grandson came up to visit. Wanting to take advantage of the beautiful weather, we decided to attend the free concert in the Pequot Lakes park.

    The music ("British Invasion" music) was great, and the park was ideal for a large crowd that was spread out so that one could visit with friends without interfering with other concert attendees.

    Thank you, Pequot Lakes.

    Rich Engstrom,

    Pequot Lakes

