Letter to the editor: Tiger Pride Service Day thanks

We'd like to offer thanks to those that helped make the day a success.

First, we are grateful to those in our community who donate funds, volunteer time and offer to be service sites. We are so fortunate to have a community that supports the school, its students and its staff.

A thank you also to the students that participate. We get calls and thank you notes every year telling us how impressed the service sites are with the amazing students at Pine River-Backus High School. Your willingness to work hard and your dedication to the tasks assigned do not go unnoticed.

Thank you to the staff at PR-B for being out on service sites as leaders. Your hard work and ability to adapt to on-the-fly change is much appreciated. Thank you to our bus drivers that get us where we need to be and make sure everyone makes it back safely.

So to all who had a part in Tiger Pride Service Day 2017 - Thank you!

Pine River-Backus National Honor Society

Jolene Bengtson, Adviser