Letter to the editor: Time of Trump: Chapter 2

• Reinvestment - Softbank, $50B; EXXON, $20B; Hyundai, $3.1B; Apple, $1B; Chrysler, $1B; GM, $1B; Bayer AG, $1B; Toyota, $600M; LG, $250M.

• Budget surplus - $182B in April 2017.

• Stock market - DOW almost 21,000.

• Consumer confidence - Highest in 15 years!

• Legislation - Signed 32 bills passed.

• Supreme court - Neil Gorsuch approved!

• Border security - 70 percent less illegals crossing!

• TPP is dead - After eight years inactivity.

• $100M to Flint - Water contaminated since April 2014.

• Diplomacy - Strengthened relationships with China, Japan, Russia, UK and Saudi Arabia; freed humanitarian workers from Egypt; toughened our stance on North Korea and Syria.

• Energy - Opened work on the Dakota Access Pipeline and reversed Obama's land grab EO freeing up use of natural resources.

• Government agencies - Trimmed the fat at many overblown agencies and is promoting small business growth by reining in the EPA.

So Mr. Bye, why don't all you progressives accept the fact that your darling Hillary lost the election and give President Trump a chance to do his job? Stop making up lies by reporting false and almost totally negative information.

If you would do this, young folks like the girl from Brainerd High School might have a different opinion of the POTUS! That also goes toward the school staff that allowed that comment to be in the yearbook!

George Selvestra,

Pequot Lakes