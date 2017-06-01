Letter to the editor: Republicans discrediting science

Among the issues studied and disputed are DDT, tobacco (including secondhand smoke), acid rain, ozone hole and, of course, global warming/climate change. Among the tactics used to accomplish this goal are: 1) Dispute the scientific studies. 2) Magnify the uncertainty of the evidence. 3) Find a disputing scientist. 4) Attack and disparage the scientific authors. 5) Claim more study is needed.

These tactics were not designed to promote rational discussion.

Both James Inhofe (Republican senator, Oklahoma) and Donald Trump invoked tactic No. 1 above by calling global warming a hoax. Sen. Inhofe even brought a snowball into the Senate (26 February 2015) to prove that it was a hoax. This absolute proclamation certainly attempts to stifle any further discussion on the subject.

In the May 17 issue of the Echo Journal, columnist Pete Abler wrote about climate change and science. He invoked tactic No. 5 above by writing that "we are making too many decisions without understanding all the issues."

But, given the complexity of climate, how will we know when all the possible issues are understood? What level of understanding is needed for a decision? I think the basic point of the argument is to do nothing, ever.

Abler quoted a Dilbert comic strip about climate scientists. It implies that scientists throw out climate models they don't like. I think this is inaccurate. Modeling is basically using mathematical equations to describe physical phenomenon. The models must be tested against physical reality. When the results deviate from reality, the model must be modified.

Climate scientists do not discard models willy-nilly based on their likes or dislikes.

Robert Eliason,

Lake Shore