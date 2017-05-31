Letter to the editor: Letter of gratitude

This was their contribution to Pequot Lakes High School's Day of Caring, a program of giving back to the area's communities held in the first week of May each year.

They picked up and hauled away branches, limbs and logs, raked and kept their enthusiasm and good humor through the day, which they voluntarily extended one hour.

I can't say enough about their cheerfulness and work ethic - impressive! Jeff Braver, their adult supervisor, is a winner too, helping in all ways. He obviously is a great role model and enjoys teens and those of us long past that age.

I am fortunate to be the beneficiary of their hard work and kindness. I'm proud to have all these great young people in our community. They have bright futures ahead!

Betsy Johnson,

Pequot Lakes