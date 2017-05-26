Letter to the editor: Response to 'User pays' letter

Guides have the latest boats (at $50,000). They supply the tackle (at $200) for each client. They pull their boat with a truck ($45,000). There's ice in Minnesota for six months. Folks are not in the boat when the water's frozen.

So what's wrong with what they charge?

Jack, you cut hair. Let's say $15 a cut. Let's say three an hour, eight hours a day. Holy moly, Jack, that's $360 per day. You share a building and likely pay some $200 a month in taxes plus electric and heat for maybe $360 a month (split two ways). I think you charge far too much, Jack!

We go to the movies. For two tickets and a large popcorn, it costs $15. I use the theater so I pay a user fee. I buy a fishing license at $25 and fish some 25 times a year so I pay a user fee of $1 for each time I fish. But, I bring home a couple of meals of fish worth $10 a pound in the store so I really saved $19 by paying my $1 user fee.

Just maybe instead of raising the user fee by $3 we should raise it by $25 so my user fee would be $2 per day and I would only save $18 on my two meals of fish!

Did you complain when the cost of your car tabs (user fee) went up? How about postage stamps? The list can go on, but user fees are the best way to pay for the things we like that the government is supplying.

George Selvestra,

Pequot Lakes