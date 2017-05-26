Letter to the editor: Nolan, Democrats are hypocritical

What a statement this is, since it is Congressman Nolan and his party continuing to push the narrative on the Russian investigation. This investigation has been going on for about 10 months with nothing criminal found. This is so typical of the Democrats and liberals. Create a problem, then either blame someone else or come after more of our money through increased taxes.

When will Nolan quit playing partisan politics and get to the business of representing Minnesota instead of only his party and their politics of stopping any progress?

We all know Obamacare is broken, but Nolan is unwilling to do anything about it. The Democrats lost the election not because of Russia, but because their candidate was flawed; and yet they want to act as if they are still in charge.

Perhaps Nolan can quote the criminal statute that he has proof that the president or his team has been broken. The real laws that have been broken are the unmasking of private U.S. citizens that were incidentally caught up in surveillance and the continued felonies of leaking information.

I doubt that Republicans are behind the leaks. We know the Democrats have the most to gain from these leaks.

Will Nolan support an investigation into the source of all these leaks? Of course he won't, unless this was happening to a Democrat.

Nolan has shown himself to be a true hypocritical politician of the worst kind. He is part of the swamp that needs draining.

Dale Probasco,

Backus